Chip Kelly finally breaks silence on leaving UCLA for Ohio State job under Ryan Day: "You’re always getting pulled out"

In a surprising move that sent shockwaves through the college football world, former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly departed Westwood to join the Ohio State Buckeyes as their new offensive coordinator. The decision raised eyebrows not only because of Kelly’s departure but also because of the prestigious program he chose to align himself with.

While speculation ran rampant, Kelly himself shed light on the motivation behind his move during a candid conversation with Ohio State media on Tuesday.

Kelly, a seasoned coach with a six-year tenure at UCLA, said his departure was driven by a desire for change. As he reflected on his coaching journey, he realized that he wanted something different, something that would reignite his passion for the game. The allure of Ohio State football proved irresistible, and Kelly articulated his reasons with clarity.

“Because I think as a head coach, you sit in position meetings, but then you’re always getting pulled out,” Kelly said, via On3. “And there’s other things that are involved with being a head coach, and I think it’s more of a CEO operation right now. You know, it’s the job in the landscape as we all know of college football has changed.”

First and foremost, Kelly emphasized his relationship with Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day. Their history dates back to when Day was just a rising star in the coaching ranks.

“To be here with Ryan,” he said. “I’ve had a great relationship, I’ve known Ryan since he was a little kid. I think a lot of things just fell into place that way.”

Chip Kelly: End of the silence on UCLA experience

What about UCLA? Kelly’s tenure with the Bruins yielded a respectable 35-34 record, marked by steady improvement over the years. Yet, results alone could not satisfy the hunger for innovation. The landscape of college football has shifted dramatically, ushering in the era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

Kelly recognized that adapting to this new reality was essential for sustained success. Unfortunately, UCLA’s trajectory didn’t align with his vision, prompting him to seek greener pastures.

“I wasn’t leaving to take a head coaching job somewhere else, I wasn’t thinking that the grass was greener at another university,” Kelly said. “It was just, in my personal situation, this is what I wanted to do.”

Now, as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly will face a new challenge, and fans eagerly await the clash of titans when UCLA and the Buckeyes meet in the coming years.

