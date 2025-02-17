"Clemson back y'all": CFB analyst makes massive playoff prediction for Dabo Swinney's Tigers 

The 2025 college football season is still months away, but J.D. PicKell has already seen enough to make a bold call—Clemson is headed back to the College Football Playoff. The On3 analyst ranked the Tigers as his No. 3 seed, predicting back-to-back ACC titles and another playoff berth under Dabo Swinney.

“Hey, don’t look now, but Clemson may be back, y’all,” PicKell said.

He mentioned the Tigers' improved roster and favorable schedule as one of the main reasons for his optimism.

"I see one loss in ACC play, win your conference and you're in. I think Clemson with Kade Klubnik going into another year under Garrett Riley, the weapons, the defense, all those things, I love Clemson this year."

If PicKell’s prediction holds, Clemson fans might just see their team back on top in 2025.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney trusts Cade Klubnik to succeed in 2025

Dabo Swinney silenced doubters in 2024, leading Clemson to an ACC title and a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. A key part of that turnaround was quarterback Cade Klubnik.

After an up-and-down sophomore season, Klubnik found himself at a crossroads. But a conversation with Swinney changed everything. Klubnik recalled how Swinney pulled him aside and laid it all out.

“Hey, I’ve got quarterbacks that want to come play at Clemson and replace you. But I believe in you. Let’s go to work," Swinney told him. [09:10]

That trust lit a fire in Klubnik, who committed to proving his coach right. He blocked out outside noise, doubled down on his work ethic, and delivered a breakout junior year.

The 21-year-old Texas native's improvement was undeniable, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024. This led to a tough dilemma—declare for the NFL Draft or run it back. Klubnik chose Clemson, saying:

“I told Coach Swinney I’m coming to win a national championship. That’s why I stayed.”

Swinney’s Tigers are primed for another title run with his quarterback locked in.

