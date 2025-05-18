Clemson star Cade Klubnik celebrates GF Macey Matthews’ special day with heartfelt message: “I love you so much”

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is getting ready for his final college football season. In the meantime, he sent a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Macey Matthews, on her birthday.
Klubnik shared an Instagram story with a collage of Matthews and himself on Saturday, dedicating a few words to his partner.
"Happy 22nd birthday to my best friend on planet Earth. I love you so much," Cade Klubnik wrote.
The collage had the couple together in different situations, including a picture of both at a Clemson game.
They are making the most out of the spring, as the couple spent some time at Lake Austin earlier this week. The QB even posted a picture of Macey waterskiing in an Instagram story. Matthews and Klubnik have been together since 2019 when both were in High School.
Cade Klubnik is preparing for his final season of college football with high expectations. After finishing the 2024 season with 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, the Clemson quarterback is considered a Heisman candidate and a potential first-round draft pick. The signal-caller added 463 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Klubnik led Clemson to a 10-4 record in 2024. However, the Tigers made it to the College Football Playoff after winning the ACC championship against SMU. In the CFP, Clemson lost 38-24 to the Texas Longhorns in the first round.
Cade Klubnik is working with QB guru ahead of 2025 season
Coming off his best college season in 2024, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is now preparing for an even better 2025 season. The senior posted some pictures on Instagram on Thursday working with Jordan Palmer.
Jordan, brother of former USC Trojans and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, is considered one of the top quarterback gurus in today's game. He will help Klubnik with his mechanics and preparation ahead of the 2025 season.
Among other passers who have worked with Palmer in the past are Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Bo Nix and Deshaun Watson.
Klubnik will enter the 2025 season as a Heisman candidate, with ESPN even putting him at the top of their top 10 list of players who could win the award. The Clemson quarterback is also getting consideration as one of the top quarterbacks in next year's NFL Draft.
He could be joined by some talented passers, including Drew Allar, LaNorris Sellers, Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier.
