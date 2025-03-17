"Cleveland can build you a statue": Fans pumped for Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB drops dapper look on latest IG post

Shedeur Sanders continues to be a hot topic of discussion ahead of the upcoming NFL draft. On Monday, the quarterback posted a series of pictures on social media, showing off his offseason endeavors.

Sanders' black and white snippets showcased him flaunting his dapper outfit along with some stylish shades. One of the photos shows him posing with his former Jackson State teammate and wide receiver David Studstill.

"Legendary," Shedeur wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Sanders' post. Some of them were debating about which team would draft the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Trophy winner.

"Cleveland can build you a statue," one fan said.

"FUTURE GIANT," another fan exclaimed.

"RAIDER NATION ALWAYS BELIEVED," this fan commented.

A few others were in awe of the pictures the quarterback posted.

"GOD has certainly blessed you the best is yet to come @shedeursanders," one fan said.

"too tough 2," another fan wrote.

"Legendary," this fan stated.

Last season, Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl appearance. He recorded 4,134 passing yards and 27 TDs and was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The quarterback was also invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, he didn't participate in the workouts, which resulted in the decline of his draft stock over the past few weeks. But Shedeur is confident in making a statement during Colorado's upcoming Pro Day.

Shedeur Sanders reacts to his dropping draft stock

The Colorado quarterback was initially projected to be a top-three pick, with the potential to go No.1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. However, following the Combine, perspectives have changed, and Shedeur is now projected within the top five.

Earlier this month, YouTuber Bradley Martyn shared a video where Coach Prime's son commented on his declining draft stock.

"Well, everybody is trying to make my stocks drop right now, so who knows? You know how life gets," Shedeur said. "But it is what it is. It's fool's gold. It ain't real. Don't believe the media."

Shedeur Sanders continues to be the talk of the town with just a few weeks remaining before the draft. He also sparked rumors of potentially joining the Las Vegas Raiders when he posted a photo with quarterback Geno Smith. The two-time Pro Bowler was traded by the Seahawks last week.

