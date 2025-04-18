“Closest quarterback to Clausen and Quinn”: CFB analyst delivers eye-catching verdict on CJ Carr ahead of 2025 season

CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey are competing for the starting quarterback job for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2025. However, On3 college football insider Tim Hyde has a favorite for the starting position.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Hyde raved about Carr's potential, comparing him to some notable former Notre Dame QBs.

“He literally is the closest quarterback to (Jimmy) Clausen and (Brady) Quinn," Hyde said, via Blue and Gold. "Since those guys have left, there hasn't been a quarterback comparable. I think CJ Carr could get to that level as a thrower, as a quarterback, as a leader, as someone to lead Notre Dame."

Carr is the grandson of former Michigan Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr. He took four snaps last season, all in garbage time against Purdue. An elbow injury sidelined him for the rest of his redshirt campaign.

Irish fans got a glimpse of the former five-star prospect's abilities in the spring game. Carr went 14-for-19, passing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

However, before the comparisons to former QBs take off, Carr will have to earn the starting job. The 6-3, 210-pound freshman needs to hold off Minchey, who has completed three passes for 16 yards in two years in South Bend.

Minchey went 7-for-15 for 106 yards in the spring game, adding a four-yard touchdown run. While Carr has been more accurate, Minchey has more dual-threat potential.

Notre Dame is coming off a 14-2 season and made it to the national championship game, where it lost to Ohio State.

CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey lose competition for the starting role

What was expected to be a three-man race for the Notre Dame starting job is down to two, as last year's backup QB, Steve Angeli, will reportedly enter the transfer portal.

Angeli was believed to be in the mix for the starting spot early on. However, he struggled to keep up in the QB competition and will look for an opportunity elsewhere.

The junior threw for 772 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. However, he played an important role in the Fighting Irish's run to the title game.

With starting QB Riley Leonard out towards the end of the first half in the semifinal against Penn State, Angeli completed 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards, leading the Golden Domers to their first points of the game, cutting Penn State's lead to 10-3 at the break.

Angeli's departure means CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey will have a wide-open competition between inexperienced signal-callers ahead of the 2025 season.

