Coach Prime doesn't shy away from showing his love and affection to his children. On Wednesday, his youngest daughter, Shelomi, shared a post dedicated following a fun-filled vacation.In the post, Coach Prime's daughter shared a series of snippets showing herself wearing an orange swimsuit. Shelomi posed in front of the resort at the beach she visited for her vacation and accompanied the post and wrote:&quot;Change of scenery.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime reacted to his daughter's adorable beach pictures.&quot;Daboo,&quot; Deion Sanders wrote.Shelomi Sanders IGShelomi Sanders plays basketball for the Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs. She joined them last season after spending the 2023 season with the Colorado Buffaloes. That was when her dad and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, transferred from Jackson State to Boulder.Deion Sanders, meanwhile, is gearing up for his third stint with the Buffs. Last season, he helped them to a 9-4 record while taking them to their first bowl game since 2020. He bid farewell to his sons and several other key players on the team in this year's NFL draft.Over the past few months, Sanders had been dealing with an unknown health problem. However, he revealed last month that he was battling cancer after doctors found a tumor in his bladder. That led him to have surgery to remove his bladder, and he has been deemed &quot;cancer-free&quot; by his doctors since the operation.Coach Prime's new RB coach, Marshall Faulk, shares take on what enticed him to join the BuffsThis offseason, apart from revamping the roster, Deion Sanders also made changes to his coaching staff. One of those hires was Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who was hired as the new RB coach.While speaking with the media at the team's fall camp presser on Tuesday, Faulk talked about what influenced him in deciding to join the Colorado Buffaloes.&quot;So coming here not just to win games on the field, but to win the game off the field, which is to make sure that these young men in life become what they want to become outside of football,&quot; Faulk said. &quot;They become the father that they want to be, the brother, the husband. Making sure that they do that, that's the important part. That was attractive.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime and the Buffs kick off their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.