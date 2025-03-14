Coach Prime addresses rumors of Hollywood planning to remake iconic movie ft. Denzel Washington & him

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has provided must-see television dating back to his days playing in the NFL. Now in charge of Colorado's football program, he brings a star-studded cast to his coaching staff and the sidelines of the Buffaloes' games. Could we soon see Coach Prime on the silver screen?

Sanders brought in movie star Denzel Washington to speak to his team as spring camp opened this week. The move drew some attention, something Sanders is more than accustomed to.

"There's a vicious rumor going around, and I wanna put a stop to it," Coach Prime said on Friday. (0:50) "I heard the Colorado Buffaloes had Denzel Washington speak to the team today. And I heard that Coach Prime played the movie 'Remember the Titans.' A little speech that he gave his team before he spoke.

Then, I heard that the people from Hollywood heard about all this and they wanna remake 'Remember the Titans' with Coach Prime and Denzel — starring Denzel Washington and Coach Prime."

Washington gave the Colorado players another speech. He said he believes the Buffaloes will accomplish great things this upcoming season.

"I'm going to say this now, if y'all don't send me a ticket to the national championship when you get there, then don't ever go to none of my movies ever again," Washington said. "I don't want to know you. Because I know you (are) going to be there.

Now you remember that Denzel Washington said it: 'You are going to the national championship.'"

What other celebrity is Coach Prime cool with?

Professional wrestling fans have Sanders to thank for Dwayne Johnson's persona, The Rock. At least partially. The two are close, and Johnson has previously spoken about how Sanders once inspired him.

"Years before Colorado, Sanders was creating culture," Sean Gregory wrote for Time in 2023. "Dwayne Johnson was watching closely during these years. Over Zoom, I ask him about Sanders' influence on his own career, and he shows me goosebumps on his forearm.

"'No one has ever asked me that,' he says. 'So much of the character and the entity of the Rock came from Prime. One of the characteristics of the character of the Rock was talking in the third person. Deion would say certain things in the third person. I always found that so f***ing cool. Because he walked the walk.'"

Sanders' popularity factors into his success as a recruiter. He's built his program in Boulder since arriving, taking over for a team that had gone 1-11 the previous season. He's so notable that he doesn't have to make high school recruiting trips. Prospects know what they'll be able to experience by joining the Buffaloes.

