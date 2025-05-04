"Coach Prime aura": Deion Sanders fans exhilarated by five-star OL's official visit to Boulder

Deion Sanders bid farewell to several key players after the 2024 season, including his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and two-way star Travis Hunter. After a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss, Coach Prime is utilizing the offseason to improve this record for his third year in Boulder.

Amidst their offseason training, the Colorado Buffaloes welcomed several big names of the 2026 recruiting class during their official visit to Boulder. One of the biggest of this star-studded group was five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo. He arrived in Boulder with six other prospects to meet up with Deion Sanders.

A photo of Deion Sanders and Felix Ojo has circulated on social media. The snippet showcases the duo smiling while posing with each other during Ojo's official visit.

Fans commented to share their thoughts and reactions to the five-star OL's visit. They were excited about the prospect of him potentially joining the Buffs.

"Coach Prime aura," one fan commented.

"Stick around champ," another fan said.

"If we get him it's GAME OVER," this fan wrote.

"That's what Coach Prime needs is some outstanding offensive lineman," another fan stated.

"Make it official my boy. hall of fame coaching staff," one fan commented.

"🔒 him up coach!" another fan added.

247Sports ranks Felix Ojo as the seventh-best recruit in the nation in the class of 2026. If the 6-foot-7 offensive line joins the Buffs, then Deion Sanders could potentially pair him with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton on the field. Deacon Schmitt and Breck Kolojay were the other offensive linemen who visited Boulder this weekend.

Deion Sanders secures commitment of Sincere Brown and Xavier Hill

Deion Sanders has been able to pitch his team as a hotspot for developing talent. Last month, he added another offensive weapon to the team with the commitment of wide receiver Sincere Brown.

Brown spent three seasons with South Florida before playing for Campbell last season. He is a welcome addition following the departure of LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Travis Hunter.

Apart from this, Coach Prime also improved their trenches with the addition of OL Xavier Hill. He began his collegiate journey with LSU in 2020 before spending the past three years at Memphis. He decided to spend his final year of eligibility with the Buffs and will potentially take on the starting role alongside Jordan Seaton.

