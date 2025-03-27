Coach Prime drops 2-word reaction to NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk playfully bragging about his draft move to Colts

Marshall Faulk has recently joined Coach Prime on the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff as the running backs coach. Faulk was a tremendous running back in the NFL, winning the MVP in 2000 and earning his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 draft with the second pick.

On Wednesday, Marshall Faulk did some reminiscing, posting a clip on Instagram of an NFL analyst discussing the Colts selecting him. The analyst praised Faulk for his speed but said the Colts would regret not picking a QB they viewed as franchise caliber, Heath Shuler. Faulk posted a sarcastic caption with the clip.

"The experts are always right!!"

Coach Prime responded to Marshall Faulk playfully bragging about his career with a playful comment of his own.

"Mite Mite."

Image via comments of the Instagram post.

The comment is joking about Faulk's height. He is only 5' 10" tall.

While Faulk was not the tallest player in the world, he proved the Colts right as a future Hall of Fame player. Faulk would go on to be one of only two players to be entered into the Hall of Fame in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft.

Conversely, the QB the analysts wanted the Colts to take, Heath Shuler, had a brief NFL career that ended after the 1999 season. He is viewed as one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history.

Marshall Faulk was added to the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff by Coach Prime

As he heads into his third season, Coach Prime has made several coaching moves. One of the most notable additions was bringing in Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk. Faulk will take over as the Colorado Buffaloes' running backs coach beginning this season. This is Faulk's first time coaching at the college level.

After retiring from the NFL in 2005, Marshall Faulk served as a longtime NFL analyst for the NFL Network. However, wanting to get back into a competitive environment, he took a job offered to him by Deion Sanders.

Shortly before accepting the position, Faulk spoke with 'Front Office Sports' about possibly working with Deion Sanders.

"Deion is an elevator. He's going to elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. That's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the times the light may look like it's shining on him, but really he's shining the light on somebody."

Now, Deion Sanders will have another Hall of Famer to bounce ideas off of on his coaching staff.

