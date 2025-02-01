Coach Prime gave clear instructions to son Shilo Sanders before he geared up to play in the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was on the losing side of the East-West Shrine Bowl when the West was shut out 25-0 by the East on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Buffs safety was joined by Colorado teammates, Jimmy Horn Jr., Cam'Ron Silmon Craig, Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester in the showcase game before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shilo's father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was at the game which was held at the AT&T Stadium, Texas. In a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" YouTube page, Coach Prime was shown speaking to his son before the game started (4:00).

Shilo Sanders finished the Shrine Bowl with five tackles and a pass breakup.

Shilo Sanders channels Coach Prime's charisma

After the Shrine Bowl, Shilo Sanders gave an interview during which he shared a quote that went viral, and channeled his charismatic father, Coach Prime during his postgame news conference.

“If you just hate me, or you want to hate me… paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So I’m not going to be safe from it,” Shilo Sanders said. “But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you.”

The clips that Shilo referred to went viral during the week of the East-West Shrine Bowl practices, where he seemed to struggle during one-on-one coverage against fast wide receivers.

It was not the first time that the Buffs safety addressed his critics. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, in an interview with "Rivals," he discussed the pressure that comes with being his father's son.

“I mean, I don’t call myself ‘Prime’s son.’ That’s y’all that calls me that,” Shilo Sanders said. “I’ve been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that’s cool. We’re not really focused on that. I mean, that’s our dad — he’s great.

"So, if you want to say those are Prime’s sons, then it is what it is. We’re also individuals and good at what we do. The only thing bad about people saying ‘He’s Coach Prime’s son’ - they just leave my mom out, you know? My mom’s sitting over there mad like, ‘Call ’em Pilar’s sons sometimes.'”

While his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sander's draft stock is at an all-time high, and is being tabbed as a top pick in the upcoming draft, Shilo Sander's own draft future is uncertain, as he didn't appear in ESPN's latest Big Board.

