Deion Sander' son Shilo Sanders recently went through a minor surgery to fix an injured finger this week, and Coach Prime believes that the best medicine for rehabilitation is a bout of laughter.

As coach Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes continued their preparation and training for their new journey in the Big 12 conference in 2024, Shilo Sanders took a day off for his surgery. In a YouTube video shared by Reach The People Media, we see Deion Sanders on a Facetime call with Shilo Sanders while he was in the hospital bed.

During the call, Coach Prime joked son that pinky fingers don't even matter in terms of everyday functioning. While Shilo requested his father to respect his injury, Deion Sanders hilariously replied by stating:

"You don't even use a pinky. A pinky can't even get a booger out", Coach Prime said.

In the same video, Deion Sanders joked that his son should cut off the tip of his pinky finger just like how Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott did back in the 1986 NFL season.

Lott had suffered a broken pinky finger during a game and decided to amputate it so that he would not miss out on any playing time.

"Why don't you do it like Ronnie Lott and cut the tip off, like a real safety?", Deion Sanders said.

Fortunately, Shilo had a successful surgery and is expected to complete his rehabilitation in the coming days.

Shilo Sanders shows off his $127,700 worth Mercedes Benz GLE 63

The Colorado safety has an On3 NIL valuation of $860,000, and just like the other members of his family, Shilo also has a different kind of love for cars.

He recently took to Instagram to showcase and tease his black and gold wrapped Mercedes Benz GLE 63 which retails around $127,700. He wrote in the caption:

"One of one"

The safety inked a NIL deal with the company called 'Tint My Ride'. And as a part of the deal he decided to get his Mercedes Benz GLE 63 wrapped in Colorado colors.

Who knows what other car will Shilo invest his NIL money in the future?

