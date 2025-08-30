"Coach Prime literally p*****g money": CFB fans react as Deion Sanders gets portable toilet next to Colorado’s bench to help post bladder surgery

Deion Sanders' daily life has undergone a few changes since his bladder removal surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. During a July interview with Michael Irvin after the surgery, he opened up about this new way of living while also questioning how he would handle nature's call during games this season.Coach Prime spoke about keeping a porta-potty on the sidelines so that he would not have to go far to relieve himself.&quot;Can I make it through a game?&quot; Sanders said as per USA Today. &quot;I know I got halftime, but can I make it through a game? OK, so I start thinking I gotta get a Porta Potty for the sideline.&quot;As it turns out, Sanders was serious about having a portable bathroom for himself. During the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against Georgia Tech, a portable toilet sponsored by adult undergarment brand 'Depend' was present in Folsom Field.&quot;Deion Sanders wasn't joking. There is a portable toilet on the sideline, sponsored by Depend, the adult underwear brand. Sanders had his cancerous removed in May,&quot; Brent Schrotenboer tweeted on X.Fans in the comments shared their reactions to Coach Prime's private porta-potty during the Colorado vs Georgia Tech showdown.The Stylish Nihilist @kilgoredatroutLINK@Schrotenboer Prime literally pissing money 😂💰Troy D 2nd® @TroyD_IILINK@Schrotenboer Hows it gonna be during day games? Sideline might smell ripe in the heat.Cynthia Nixon @Nix99817NixonLINK@Schrotenboer @OssacinDucktail I don’t blame him I want a portable too thank God 🙏❤️No Off-Season Sports @no_offseason1LINK@Schrotenboer This is a good thingJim Lahey 🏆 @iJimLaheyLINK@Schrotenboer Fitting for a dumpster programCoach Prime had been fighting cancer throughout the offseason in his private residence in Texas. He kept his situation a secret, revealing it to the public during a press conference on July 28.This will be Deion Sanders' third season with the Colorado Buffaloes and the first without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, by his side. Last season, they finished with a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars.CFB analyst reveals why Deion Sanders and the Buffs could have the advantage over Georgia Tech in Week 1On Wednesday, On3's JD PicKell spoke about the Colorado vs Georgia Tech showdown.According to him, Coach Prime has a good chance to start off the 2025 season with a victory at Folsom Field.&quot;I walked into this building a lot of times on Sunday mornings after a Colorado game that I picked them to lose, and they won,&quot; PicKell said. &quot;I just felt stupid. I don't feel stupid in Week 1.&quot;I think Colorado ends up winning this game at home. I think Coach Prime will have them dialed in playing inspired football, and I think Colorado wins by that nature coverage because they're the four point dog at home.Deion Sanders and his team will next take on the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at home. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 3:30 pm ET.