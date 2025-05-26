Coach Prime's 9-month old grandson baby Snow "hangs out" with dad Jacquees on his newly built private playground [WATCH]

Coach Prime led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign last season. However, it was also the year when he welcomed his first grandchild to the world. In August 2024, his eldest daughter, Deiondra, engaged to R&B star Jaquees, gave birth to Baby Snow.

It's been nine months since Snow became a part of the Sanders clan. On Sunday, his dad, Jacquees, shared snippets of the memorable time he spent with his son on social media. The photos included him posing with Snow on his back.

Other snippets showcased him and his son enjoying the day out playing at the private playground that Coach Prime built for his grandson.

"Me and my Baby Snow hanging out!" Jacquees wrote in the caption.

Coach Prime's grandson was born on the same date as his own birthday. He talked about this during a press conference in August 2024, expressing his gratitude to God for the blessing.

After building the playground for baby Snow, the Colorado head coach thanked God for taking care of his family. He also joked that his grandson will take over his son's Shilo's trust fund.

"Lord thank you for my DAUGHTER @deiondrasanders for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God you are incredible. I only know how to be a blessing so SNOW got it coming. I Love him like he's mine! He's cutting into @shilosanders Trust fund. Lololololol," Sanders wrote caption

Deion Sanders bid farewell to Shilo and Shedeur in this year's NFL draft. Both of them spent their collegiate career playing under the guidance of their father. The 2025 season will be Coach Prime's first campaign without his sons by his side.

To rejuvenate for the challenge ahead, Sanders has been spending time with his eldest son, Bucky. He expressed his gratitude to Sanders Jr. for spending time with his old man on social media.

Doctors believes Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra will have tough time conceiving again

Deiondra Sanders faced several obstacles during her pregnancy. Despite the difficulties, she managed to give birth to a healthy baby boy.

Last week, Deiondra shared a tweet talking about how she had a conversation with her doctor about having a second child. When she expressed her hope of giving birth again, the doctors expressed concerns about how it would be another difficult journey.

"He asked did I want another child. I said Yes I definitely do with my husband. He told me it will be hard for me to conceive again. He was surprised I was able to have Snow. Well I heard that before but I believe and trust in God!!"

For now, Coach Prime and his family are enjoying their time with Deiondra's first child. Only time will tell whether she and Jacquees decide to give Snow a younger sibling in the future.

