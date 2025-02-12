Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra flexes her new hair style via latest IG post

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, debuted a fresh hairstyle in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. She shared a salon video capturing her transformation—long, voluminous black hair cascading in loose waves with a side part.

Dressed in a black top and holding a pink-cased smartphone, Deiondra recorded the clip for fans.

As the entrepreneur behind "Love Me Extensions," she frequently experiments with bold looks and engages followers for input. Last month during a salon visit, she asked:

“What style do you think @neshiabass and I should do today?”

Her father, Deion Sanders, recently posted a photo of her natural hair, sparking playful social media exchanges. Deiondra jokingly replied:

“It be your own ppl” with laughing emojis.

Her brand champions versatility, mirroring her love for wigs and extensions. The Sanders family often discusses hair openly—Coach Prime himself has undergone a hair transplant, per Restore.

Deiondra Sanders unveils baby Snow’s adorable face in heartfelt milestone post

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of NFL icon Deion Sanders, has built a reputation for bold, trendsetting fashion that blends sophistication with playful experimentation. Her style mirrors her entrepreneurial ventures and social media presence, often featuring vibrant colors and daring designs.

For months, fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of Baby Snow, but Deiondra kept his face private—until now. On Tuesday, she celebrated her son's half-birthday by sharing a series of heartwarming Instagram photos. Dressed in cozy red pajamas, Snow sat beside his mother against a festive white holiday backdrop.

In a touching caption, Deiondra reflected on motherhood:

"Embracing new beginnings and unconditional love. Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms—full of care, commitment, and endless growth. I love you, Snow. The one that changed my life forever."

Deiondra beamed with joy as Baby Snow made his public debut. Her son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, was born on Aug. 9—the same day his grandfather, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, turned 57.

Also Read: The entire Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders vs Dej Loaf drama explained over fiance Jacquees

