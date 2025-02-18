Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders has 3-word reaction to special Valentine's Day gift

Deiondra Sanders marked her first Valentine's Day as a mother with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her son, Snow. Dressed in all red, she shared a touching message:

Ad

"Roses are red, violets are blue, my little Valentine—will always be you!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The celebration extended beyond mother and son. On Monday, Deiondra reacted after receiving a heart-shaped white cake from her father, Deion Sanders. She wrote a simple but meaningful as she shared it on her Instagram story:

"Thank you, Daddy."

More than just a gift, it reflected the deep bond she shares with "Coach Prime."

Screenshot, via Instagram

This week, Grandpa Prime also spent quality time with Baby Snow, posting a joyful message on social media.

Ad

"I’m so Blessed it’s impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me," Coach Prime wrote. "Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN!"

Snow, born on Aug. 9—the same birthday as his Hall of Fame grandfather—has already had a lively start. He made his television debut on "We Got Time Today" and has cheered on the Colorado Buffaloes from the stands.

Ad

Also Read: Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers shows love to Deiondra Sanders' son as he plays with his race car

Deion Sanders sat down with his daughter, Deiondra Sanders

Deion Sanders sat down with his daughter, Deiondra, for a candid conversation after she went viral for calling out her fiancé, Jacquees, and rapper Dej Loaf. Sharing the exchange with his five million Instagram followers, Sanders offered wisdom on handling conflict with composure.

Ad

Deiondra’s frustrations stemmed from Jacquees’ working relationship with Dej Loaf, which she implied had strained their bond. As Jacquees and Dej Loaf promoted their upcoming tour, Deiondra accused them of fabricating a romance to boost sales.

Dej Loaf dismissed the claim, sparking a heated response from Deiondra. The situation escalated when Deiondra shifted her focus to Jacquees’ mother and later introduced their son, Snow, to the public for the first time.

Ad

Ad

In the video, Coach Prime checks in on Deiondra, asking how she’s holding up. She assures him she’s doing well. He follows up, asking if she’s staying grounded in faith, and she nods. Then, he poses a pointed question: why let others provoke her?

Deiondra Sanders insists people keep testing her, but Sanders offers a different perspective—his greatest strength, he says, is knowing when to walk away. She listens, nodding in agreement.

Also Read: “He ain’t taught you nothing”: Erin Rae on Coach Prime’s parenting after Deiondra Sanders publicly calls out fiancé Jacquees

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place