Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers shows love to Deiondra Sanders' son as he plays with his race car

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been teasing pictures of her son, Baby Snow, but never fully revealing his face since he was born in August. On Monday, Deiondra finally posted an Instagram reel of her baby playing with his new toy car.

Deiondra's ever-supportive mother, Carolyn Chambers, commented on the post with a series of love hearts in the comment section.

Chamber's IG comment

Deiondra Sanders addresses beef with Jacquees' musical partner

Deiondra Sanders has been supportive of her fiance, Jacquees' musical career, even touring with him to promote his "Call Me Que" documentary. Last week, Coach Prime's eldest daughter accused popular musician Dej Loaf and her fiance of faking a relationship to promote their new joint mixtape "F**k a Friend Zone 2" on X.

"People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold," Deiondra Sanders tweeted.

During an appearance on "Hot 97" on Friday, Dej Loaf finally spoke up about the outspoken Deiondra's accusations against her and Jacquees.

“I respect people’s relationships,” Dej Loaf said. “But it’s also like, do y’all respect the friendship? I’ve been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it’s business. [Jacquees and I] don’t even hang out as much and do the cool shit that we used to do… It’s respect.

“If any of his women feel like they don’t have to respect me, then I don’t have to be his friend. We can end the friendship if my respect is on the line. I won’t be disrespected.”

Jacquees also spoke about the clash between Deiondra Sanders and Dej Loaf, dismissing his fiancee's concerns about the pair's relationship.

“That’s why you see outlashes on the internet… I think she does that probably to be heard or something,” Jacquees said. “Of course, I don’t like it, but I try not to indulge in the internet and stuff… I’m passionate about my work and my dream.

“I want this [project] to be something great because this is an opportunity that we have always wanted. Our first project was a mixtape. We gave it away for free. Whatever [Dej] wants to happen on these sets gotta be done. It’s nothing to disrespect nobody.”

Deiondra Sanders and her fiance started dating in 2003 and have since made headlines due to her father's prominent role in college football and the visibility surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes.

