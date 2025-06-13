Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders gives sneak peek into her life with 9-month-old baby Snow via latest IG post ft. brother Bucky

Deiondra Sanders continues to enjoy her life as a mother. Last August, she welcomed her first child into the world, Baby Snow. Coach Prime's eldest daughter faced several complications during her pregnancy. However, despite all the problems, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

On Thursday, Deiondra Sanders shared a post on Instagram. It included a series of snippets showing her spending time with Baby Snow. In one of the photos, she and Coach Prime are smiling while giving Snow a bath in the sink. A few other snippets showed him spending time and making memories with his uncle and Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.

Deiondra accompanied the post with a two-word caption, capturing the essence of the past nine months in her life.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Life lately," Deiondra wrote.

Coach Prime is gearing up for his third stint as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Amidst his busy schedule, he's been spending a lot of quality time with his grandson. In May, Deiondra Sanders shared a post on social media talking about how her dad made Snow a private playground.

Deiondra shared a video of the playground for fans online. The clip showcased a sign that read 'Snow's Playground.' The camera then panned to show a small play area that included a slide and a swing with Coach Prime's private lake as the backdrop.

Expand Tweet

Deiondra Sanders opens up about postpartum struggles

In April, Deiondra Sanders sat down for an interview with 'Baller Alert, Inc.' She opened up about her journey as a mother and how life has changed after giving birth to her son.

Deiondra also opened up about the various postpartum problems she's been dealing with since childbirth.

"(Postpartum Struggles) It's real," Deiondra said. "I didn't really think that it was real, because I was like, 'Oh, I have a lot of help, so I don't think I'll be going through it.' Baby, it hit me hard. It hit me very hard. I had so much help, and I still have so much help and it's still thoughts that, 'Why do I think like this?'"

"Even in the very beginning, I'm like, 'I feel I should be happier, me having a new baby. Why do I feel like this?' The different emotions that I had, its very real and no one really tell you how to deal with them."

Deiondra Sanders also bid farewell to her two brothers this offseason in the NFL draft. Shedeur and Shilo, who spent the past two years with the Buffs, declared for this year's draft and joined the Browns and the Bucs, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place