Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders shares cute bedtime moments with 7-month-old son Snow

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, continues her journey in the world of motherhood. She and her fiance, R&B star Jacquees, welcomed their first child together last year. Baby Snow was born on August 9, the same date as his grandfather Deion Sanders.

Over the past few months, Deiondra Sanders has been balancing her professional and personal life. However, becoming a mother was one of her biggest dreams. Despite a tough journey, she is now enjoying life with her son.

On Friday, Deiondra shared a story on Instagram. The clip showcased a heartwarming moment between her and Baby Snow during bedtime. Her son can be seen clinging to his mother before falling into her arms. The cute moment melted Deiondra, who then showed some affection to her son with heartfelt kisses and an embrace.

"His nightly beat up routine before he pass out lol," Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Deiondra Sanders' Instagram story

Coach Prime's daughter had a difficult pregnancy. She documented the struggles of her journey as a reminder and a lesson to others going through the same. After Baby Snow was born, she shared a post on Instagram talking about finally being successful despite the struggles.

"WE MADE IT YALL. Through every challenge.......by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. I can't do anything put praise him! Thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus. This journey has been long, and seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and I cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que."

Deiondra Sanders' fiancé Jacquees shares photo dump with son

Coach Prime's daughter is not the only one overjoyed with the birth of her first child. Jacquees is also elated after welcoming his son into the world. Despite his busy schedule as a music artist, he continues to build a bond and be a part of Baby Snow's life.

Two weeks ago, Jacquees shared a photo dump of his son. The series of photos included snippets of the memories they made together in the past seven months. He accompanied the post with some heartfelt love for Baby Snow.

"Baby Dump! My son Snow is 7 months now & his personality is on 10,000! lol I love my baby boy! The best thing that's happened to me! Oh yea he got 2 teeth too! lol time waits for nobody!!" Jacquees wrote.

Both Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees will hope to continue to provide their son with the best life possible. However, it remains to be seen if he decides to grow up to be a football legend like his grandfather or become a music star like his dad.

