"That's between me & my daddy": Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra refuses to reveal advice given by dad during Dej Loaf controversy

Deion Sanders is seemingly always in the news for how he defends and supports his football-playing sons. The same goes for how "Coach Prime" is there for his daughter, Deiondra, who is engaged to singer Jacquees and apparently does not like rapper Dej Loaf. Jacquees has an album with Dej Loaf and have been longtime collaborators.

Deiondra Sanders said that her dislike for Dej Loaf isn't a concern for her fiance.

"No, I don't think so," Deiondra said Thursday on 'Way Up with Angela Yee.' "I don't think it really was a concern like that for him. I think it's just, as far as for her to feel more comfortable because she is gonna feel uncomfortable if I'm there.

"I just feel like it just should've been handled differently. I just really just don't like how she moves. It's so much stuff that I see, that I hear, the stuff that she does. She knows what she does."

Deiondra was asked what advice Deion Sanders gave her on her relationship.

"My daddy said how he felt in the beginning when I first introduced him to it," she said. "You know, that's between me and my daddy. But I wanna say now, daddy, you might was right. ... My daddy's the type that, if I'm with it and it makes me happy, he gonna support it all the way."

Comments begin at 40:55

How does Deion Sanders defend his sons?

Both of Deion Sanders' football-playing sons are often criticized. Shedeur, the Colorado quarterback and potential first-round NFL draft pick, shares the same sort of assured nature as his father. Shedeur's comments — or the tone in which he made them — at last month's NFL scouting combine reportedly irked one anonymous professional quarterbacks coach.

Deion Sanders has said Shedeur inherited his confidence. Considering his son's watch-flashing touchdown celebration and his pre-draft process, that much can be proven.

Shilo, Shedeur's older brother, doesn't have as high draft stock. Coach Prime has talked about that before but still shows his belief in his middle son.

"Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go, you know, whatever round that's gonna be," Sanders said in January on the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast. "But he's always had it tough. ... He's resilient, though, so God has always worked with him that way. He's gonna have to really go get it. But I like that."

Including Deiondra, all of Coach Prime's children are widely known, just as their father has been since playing football at Florida State in college. He was a two-sport professional star with a bright personality to match, making him one of the most noticeable athletes of all time.

