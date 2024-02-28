Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders decided to ramp up his brother Shilo Sanders' fashion statement through her Instagram. She commented on Shilo's IG post, wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and contrast blue denims in a lighter shade.

Posing for the camera against a pole on the street in a low-lighting setup, the buffs' safety captioned his post:

"𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙃𝙖𝙩𝙚 🖤"

Deiondra commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 ok that boy fly"

Colorado defensive safety and Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders also took part in Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection in collaboration with Pharell Williams.

Deiondra Sanders backs Shedeur Sanders as he breaks NIL record

Coach Prime’s daughter took to Instagram to express pride in her brother, Shedeur Sanders, who made headlines as the highest NIL-valued athlete in college football. Despite Shedeur's tipsy-turvy season, his $4.8 million NIL valuation (as per On3) speaks volumes about the impact he carries in the collegiate sports landscape.

Shedeur's debuted in the 2023 season with the Colorado Buffaloes after transferring from Jackson State to join his father's coaching efforts. Despite the team finishing 4-8, the 22-year-old displayed impressive skills, registering 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes.

The QB recognizes the influence he holds and intends to inspire young athletes through his social media platform. In an interview snippet, Shedeur laid out the importance of hard work and sacrifice, aiming to guide others on their journey to success.

Despite eligibility for the 2024 NFL draft, Shedeur has decided to return to Colorado for his final collegiate season in the Big 12 conference.