Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, sets off on special trip with baby Snow, share adorable pic on IG

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is preparing for her son’s first birthday. The 33-year-old updated followers on Instagram about a planned birthday trip for her son, Snow, whose first birthday is on Aug. 9. She captioned a picture of the baby:
“Snow birthday trip officially started.”
Snow shares his birthday with his grandfather, Deion Sanders. Commenting at a press conference soon after his birth, Coach Prime couldn’t hide his excitement, stating how blessed he felt. He said:
“That’s how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is!”
Deiondra Sanders’ motherhood journey
Deiondra Sanders has been very open about her motherhood journey, updating her social media followers about important highlights. In an X post dated Jul. 29, she explained why she wouldn’t be going all out for the baby’s first birthday. She wrote:
“I’m so excited for Snow birthday even tho I’m not going all out cause he won’t remember. Lol I worked so hard this last month to make sure my son has the best weekend ever for his birthday. 🥰 #ProudParent”
In another post on Thursday, she celebrated herself for making it through one whole year of motherhood. She wrote:
“We celebrating Snow this weekend but I’m also celebrating ME!! Babyyy I got thru my first year of motherhood!! Woohoo #PraiseGod cause Lord knows 🙏🏽”
Deiondra Sanders had Snow with singer Jacquees. The two were engaged at the time. However, their relationship has since become strained, with Sanders writing a series of posts on X directed at the R&B singer and fellow artist, Dej Loaf.
She alleged that the artists were faking a relationship to sell their collaborative album in a scathing X post. She wrote:
“People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them because Dej would be uncomfortable if his fiancée were there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope y’all’s album sells the most y’all’ve ever sold.”
Jacquees has since denied the allegations raised by Sanders, while she has also ceased making posts directed at him.