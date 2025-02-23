Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyn Chambers has 4-word reaction to latest clip of Deiondra's son

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998. They have two children together, Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Deiondra had her first child, Snow, with her fiance, Jacquees, on Aug. 9.

On Friday, Deiondra posted moments of Snow spending quality time with his father on Instagram. Snow wore a hoodie that read, "Daddy's Mini." The post also contained a video of Jacquees singing to Snow, who tried to imitate his father. Coach Prime's ex-wife and Deiondra's mom, Carolyn Chambers, reacted to the video.

"He trying to sing," she wrote in the comments.

Image via Instagram comments of the post.

Although Snow failed, it did look like he was trying to sing.

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, slams Dej Loaf amidst drama with her fiance Jacquees

With the Instagram post of Jacquees hanging out with his son, it could be easy to forget that the couple is involved in some drama. Jacquees worked with musician Dej Loaf on a new album, "F**k A Friend Zone 2." In the lead-up to the album's release on Valentine's Day, Jacquees and Loaf appeared to be very close publically.

As a result, some fans started to question whether Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders' relationship could be falling apart. However, on Feb. 10, Deionidra Sanders tweeted about how people sometimes fake relationships to sell albums:

"People gotta fake a relationship to sale albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold."

While Coach Prime's daughter seemed okay with the situation, the next day, "The Shade Room" captured a comment from Sanders on Instagram calling out Loaf for still wanting Jacquees.

"Being pressed is telling his momma Ms. Rosie how you still want him. Telling his momma u wish it was you. You and you momma mad cause he proposed to me," she wrote.

It is unclear whether the couple is still on good terms. However, Friday's Instagram post suggests they are.

