Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers showers love on Deiondra Sanders as she shows off her Valentine's Day outfit

Colorado coach Deion Sander's eldest daughter Deiondra Sanders was recently on vacation in Dubai with her fiancee, R&B musician Jacquees, where they showcased all the activities that they took part in. Deiondra has continued to detail her personal life for her followers on various social media platforms.

On Sunday, she showed off her all-red Valentine's Day outfit on an Instagram reel. In the clip, she continued a trend of posing with her child, Baby Snow, during major holidays and showed off his outfit, which included suspenders with red highlights to commemorate the special day.

She captioned the reel:

"Roses are red, violets are blue, my little Valentine—will always be you! ❤️ @fashionnova This Valentine’s Day isn’t about what we lack, but about the love that overflows right in front of us. To all the moms celebrating with their little loves, know that this kind of love is the sweetest of all. 💕 #MomAndSonLove #ValentinesWithMyLittleOne #PurestLove."

Deiondra's ever-supportive mother and Coach Prime's ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, reposted the reel of her daughter on her Instagram stories.

Chamber's IG stories (Credits: @carolynecsandersrealtor Instagram)

Deiondra Sanders deals with relationship drama

Deiondra Sanders has repeatedly revealed how supportive her fiancee Jacquees has been during her difficult pregnancy and last week, the outspoken Deiondra tweeted about the R&B musician seemingly being distant from her due to a relationship with musician Dej Loaf causing tongues to wag among fans about the state of the couple's relationship.

"People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold," Deiondra Sanders tweeted.

Deiondra's reaction caused widespread discourse among college football fans and celebrities alike, considering Jacquees' standing as an R&B musician. During Sunday's segment of "B High," musician Erin Rae weighed in on the matter, dragging Coach Prime into the conversation (0:20).

“I really feel bad for her because it’s wild for me to think," Erin Rae said. "People always think a girl acts like this because she ain’t got daddy in the house. She had a daddy and there is no way Prime Time couldn’t have helped his daughter to not end up like this. She is so insecure and I hate it for her. You had best of the best around you and you decided to live this life."

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees got engaged in July 2024 in a lavish ceremony that was splashed in the tabloids.

