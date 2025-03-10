Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers drops 3-word reaction to Deiondra Sanders showing off her dress at awards show

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime, made a style statement at a recent awards show by sporting a Fantasy Faux Leather Mini Dress from the fashionnova X Janet Guzman collection. She complemented her outfit with a white, furry overcoat. Have a look:

Ad

Ad

Trending

The Colorado coach's daughter has a bold fashion sense and is never afraid to make a style statement on social media or at functions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deiondra's mother and Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyne Chambers dropped a three-word reaction to her daughter stealing the spotlight at an awards show. Carolyne shared her reaction to Deiondra’s fashion moment with a short but supportive comment on Instagram:

“Get yours Babygirl!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Screenshot via IG/@deiondrasanders

Deiondra is a fashion mogul and from time to time, she posts updates for her fans with the goings-on of the industry. She has even partnered with Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian on several occasions. She and Loreal are friends, and Deiondra even attended her birthday party last year.

Ad

As Deiondra continues to build her personal brand and stay in the spotlight, she's finding family support in her journey. Whether it’s football or fashion, the Sanders clan knows how to make a statement.

Also read: Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyne Chambers proudly shares daughter Deiondra's 2 heartwarming family snaps on IG

Carolyne Chambers shares sweet message for Coach Prime's grandson

On March 4, Sanders' grandson, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, enjoyed a sunny yacht trip. His Instagram account, managed by his mother, Deiondra, shared adorable photos of the toddler relaxing on his mother's lap amidst blue waters. The caption read:

Ad

"Yacht day with mommy and friends."

Ad

Coach Prime's ex-wife and Snow's grandmother expressed her affection by commenting on the post. She wrote:

"So cute... I love him"

Screenshot via IG/@deiondrasanders

Snow is Deiondra's first child with her fiance, R&B rapper Jacquees. One intriguing thing about Que is that he shares his birthday with none other than his granddad, Deion Sanders. He was born on August 9, 2024, the same day that the Colorado HC turned 57 years old.

Also read: Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers showers love on Deiondra Sanders as she shows off her Valentine's Day outfit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place