Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers drops 3-word reaction to Deiondra Sanders showing off her dress at awards show

By Prasen
Modified Mar 10, 2025 20:12 GMT
Deiondra Sanders (L) | Carolyne Chambers (R)

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime, made a style statement at a recent awards show by sporting a Fantasy Faux Leather Mini Dress from the fashionnova X Janet Guzman collection. She complemented her outfit with a white, furry overcoat. Have a look:

The Colorado coach's daughter has a bold fashion sense and is never afraid to make a style statement on social media or at functions.

Deiondra's mother and Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyne Chambers dropped a three-word reaction to her daughter stealing the spotlight at an awards show. Carolyne shared her reaction to Deiondra’s fashion moment with a short but supportive comment on Instagram:

“Get yours Babygirl!!❤️❤️❤️.”
Deiondra is a fashion mogul and from time to time, she posts updates for her fans with the goings-on of the industry. She has even partnered with Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian on several occasions. She and Loreal are friends, and Deiondra even attended her birthday party last year.

As Deiondra continues to build her personal brand and stay in the spotlight, she's finding family support in her journey. Whether it’s football or fashion, the Sanders clan knows how to make a statement.

Carolyne Chambers shares sweet message for Coach Prime's grandson

On March 4, Sanders' grandson, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, enjoyed a sunny yacht trip. His Instagram account, managed by his mother, Deiondra, shared adorable photos of the toddler relaxing on his mother's lap amidst blue waters. The caption read:

"Yacht day with mommy and friends."
Coach Prime's ex-wife and Snow's grandmother expressed her affection by commenting on the post. She wrote:

"So cute... I love him"
Snow is Deiondra's first child with her fiance, R&B rapper Jacquees. One intriguing thing about Que is that he shares his birthday with none other than his granddad, Deion Sanders. He was born on August 9, 2024, the same day that the Colorado HC turned 57 years old.

हिन्दी