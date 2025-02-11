Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops 2-word message to hype up Shilo Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was one of the most impressive performers at last week's East-West Shrine Bowl after a rough week of viral videos showing him struggling during team practice. He registered five tackles and a pass breakup in his side's 25-0 loss to the West in the showcase game.

Ahead of Shilo's departure for the NFL via the 2025 Draft, his mother and Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pilar Sanders reposted a clip of the Buffs safety from his days as a South Carolina Gamecocks player on her Instagram stories.

She captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"BIG SHILO," she wrote.

Pilar's IG stories

Shilo Sanders hits back at the critics

Clips of Shilo Sanders struggling to contain players during the East-West Shrine Bowl practices went viral a week ago with both college football and NFL fans downbeat over his 2025 NFL draft prospects.

Trending

After an impressive performance during the Shrine Bowl, Shilo gave a viral news conference channeling his father during which he compared himself to President Donald Trump.

“If you just hate me, or you want to hate me … paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So I’m not going to be safe from it,” Shilo said.

“But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you.”

Expand Tweet

Shilo Sanders doubled down on the criticism aimed at him during an interview with "Rivals" even addressing concerns about making a name for himself only due to his father's renown.

“I mean, I don’t call myself ‘Prime’s son.’ That’s y’all that calls me that,” Shilo said. “I’ve been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that’s cool. We’re not really focused on that. I mean, that’s our dad — he’s great.

"So, if you want to say those are Prime’s sons, then it is what it is. We’re also individuals and good at what we do. The only thing bad about people saying ‘He’s Coach Prime’s son’ - they just leave my mom out, you know? My mom’s sitting over there mad like, ‘Call ’em Pilar’s sons sometimes.'”

While his draft prospects might not be as high as his brother Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo Sanders did not harm his stock with his performance during the Shrine Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback