"Only I can do this" - Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders claps back at a fan for accusing her of stealing Shilo Sanders limelight on his birthday

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders had an impressive performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl despite his team's 25-0 loss to the West. On Sunday, the Buffs star turned 25 years old ahead of the next stage of his career, which will be decided during the 2025 NFL draft.

Shilo's mother, Pilar Sanders, celebrated her son with a wholesome post on Instagram accompanied by footage of herself watching him at the Shrine Bowl. She captioned it:

"It may be Super Bowl Sunday, The Big Game, but more importantly IT’S BIG 21, BIG SHILO’S BDAY! HAPPY BORN DAY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HAPPY SOLAR RETURN! KEEP BEING GREAT RIGHT IN THEIR FACE😂👏🏽😂💗💗💗💗🥰🥰OH HOW I LOVE IT! NO matter what ‘they’ say because ‘they’ don’t matter! You are the Author and Finisher of YOUR OWN Fate!" Pilar wrote.

"Son you really live what I’ve always taught you and I am sooooooo proud of you! Let your talents speak for themselves because those ‘they’s’ will be silenced! I LOVE YOU BEYOND LIFE! And will forever be your DAY1! Can’t nobatay say that! Hahhaha no matter how much ‘they’ try to convince the world. 😂😂😂😂👏🏽👏🏽🎉🎉♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

In the comments section of the post, the ever-supportive Pilar Sanders clapped back at a fan who accused her of hogging the limelight from Shilo Sanders.

"Happy birthday Shilo, Pilar don't make this about you, it's his day," the fan wrote.

"Sassy who else bore this young king? Only I can do this," Sanders wrote.

Pilar's IG comment

Shilo Sanders shares a special bond with Pilar Sanders

Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders had an acrimonious divorce that was finalized in 2013 during which the Colorado coach was awarded custody of their three children, Shedeur, Shelomi and Shilo Sanders. Although Pilar got visitation rights, she was taken to court for defamation by Coach Prime after she claimed that he had kicked and punched one of their sons.

In 2017, when custody of the children was turned over to Pilar, Shilo Sanders posted a now-deleted tweet seeming to side with his mother over his father.

"After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full-time with my mom! My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth and putting me in a healthy, loving environment," Shilo tweeted.

Even after his departure from college football with the Colorado Buffaloes, Pilar Sanders has continued to support Shilo Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft after he was left out of ESPN's latest Big Board mock draft.

