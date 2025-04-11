Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops 4-word message to sum up Colorado pro day experience

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, attended the University of Colorado’s pro day on April 4, 2025. The event was held at the school’s Indoor Practice Facility in Boulder. Pilar was there at the event along with her daughter, Shelomi Sanders.

On Friday, she shared a short video from pro day on her Instagram Story. In the video, she was with Shelomi. Sanders' ex-wife wrote a small 4-word message on the video that read:

“Pro Day was Great!”

Screenshot via IG/@pilarsanders

Numerous people attended the pro day, including NFL scouts, coaches and media members. Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and other Colorado players also took part in the event. The highlight was quarterback Shedeur showcasing his skills after opting to skip the NFL combine, while Hunter participated in route-running drills.

Pilar Sanders shares heartfelt reaction to sons' pro day performance

Pilar Sanders shared a touching moment of pride as her sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, participated in Colorado's pro day ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Both her sons had their A-game on for NFL scouts.

Shedeur is being projected as a top-10 pick, and Shilo, a safety, is aiming to secure his spot in the league. On April 6, 2025, Pilar posted a video of a wall display featuring her sons on Instagram and added a sweet caption:

“Better together ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “You guys, I absolutely love this. My babies.”

Pilar is a model, actress and fitness enthusiast. She has appeared in reality shows like ‘Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love and Football Wives’ and still continues to create content while focusing on health, wellness and personal growth.

As the 2025 NFL draft fast approaches, the Sanders family remains in the spotlight, with Shedeur and Shilo ready to carry forward their father's legacy in professional football.

