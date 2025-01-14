Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders expresses suspicion about America's practices as she claims to fight against cancer & other diseases

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, attended their sons, Shilo and Shedeur's last college football game when the Buffs suffered a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. As shown on her Instagram stories, Pilar subsequently spent time with Shedeur as he awaits the NFL draft.

On Tuesday, the outspoken Pilar tweeted a picture of herself holding deworming medications on X. She pointed out that the practice of deworming in America was not as widely practiced as in the rest of the world, which has led to the prevalence of certain diseases in the population.

"IF YOU KNOW THEN YOU KNOW! Find it suspicious that almost every other country but America practices deworming / parasite cleanses multiple times a year? Struggling with Insomnia, Weight Gain, Brain Fog, Gut Issues, Eczema, Rosacea, Cancer, Ovid(c), Dermatitis, Mineral Deficiency, Overall System Shutdowns," Pilar tweeted.

Pilar Sanders has had a controversial relationship with Coach Prime

Pilar Sanders was married to Coach Prime between 1999 and 2013, when their acrimonious divorce was finalized after two years during which details of the pair's relationship were repeatedly splashed in tabloids. At the end of the process, the Colorado coach was granted custody of their three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, while Pilar was granted visitation rights.

During one such visitation, she refused to return the kids to the custody of Deion Sanders and accused him of punching and kicking one of their sons. The Buffs coach proceeded to sue her for defamation, and in the course of the trial, the Colin County judge first pronounced that she be jailed for 30 days for contempt of court, which was reduced to seven days.

Pilar Sanders was also the subject of an astonishing moment when she tacked on more names when asked to state her name for the record. According to the Dallas News, Coach Prime's ex-wife claimed that the "U.S. Corporation" had no jurisdiction to sentence her, and the only judgment she would acknowledge would be from the "Moroccan Empire."

She was also ordered to pay Deion Sanders $1 million due to the nature of her defamation.

“I am Pilar Sanders Love El Dey Allodial Moorish American,” Pilar had reportedly said.

Pilar Sanders has since co-parented her children with Coach Prime despite a few flashpoints, including a tense moment between the pair when their daughter, Shelomi Sanders, entered the transfer portal from Colorado in 2024 and joined the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Pilar called out the Buffs coach in an explosive Instagram video, after which they resumed their civil relationship.

