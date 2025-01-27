Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders hypes up son Shilo as he gears up to feature in the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is hyping her son, Shilo, up ahead of the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl game.

On Monday, she shared an Instagram story of her son at the Shrine Bowl game practice and captioned the post:

"Go Shilo."

Shilo Sanders prepares to enter the NFL

Shilo Sanders has declared for the 2025 NFL draft and is ready to take his football career to the next level. The safety has been under the watchful eye of his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders, who has served as his head coach at Colorado.

However, Shilo also played alongside his brother Shedeur, who has also declared for the NFL draft. While Shilo isn't high on many draft analysts' boards, Shedeur is expected to go as early as the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans. With several quarterback-needy teams early in the first round, Shedeur might not remain available long in round one.

It has been speculated that whatever team does decide to draft Shedeur could also take a chance on Shilo in the later rounds to keep the brothers together. Of course, many were expecting the whole Sanders family, Deion included, to be in the NFL for the 2025 season. For some time after the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, Deion Sanders was subject to plenty of rumors that had him filling one of the several head coaching vacancies available at the time.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The most prominent being Sanders' old team, the Dallas Cowboys, who opted to let Mike McCarthy walk in free agency after his deal expired. However, Dallas has since promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. All but one head coaching vacancy remains in the NFL, that of the New Orleans Saints, and Coach Prime has not been linked to the job in any meaningful way.

For now, Coach Prime is expected to return to the Colorado Buffaloes as their head coach, attempting to build on the program's success under his leadership. Of course, he'll have to do it next year without the on-field services of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Of course, wherever his sons end up playing in the NFL, Sanders will likely be keeping a close eye on them.

