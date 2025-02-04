Coach Prime's son Bucky has 3-word reaction to frustrated Cleveland fans rallying for Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from the franchise on Monday morning. The news sent the NFL world into a frenzy as fans and analysts came up with plausible scenarios of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's ultimate destination.

The buzz from Garrett's trade request filtered into the world of college football and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sander's eldest son, the outspoken Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, tweeted a three-word reaction to a clip of Browns fans protesting the move by the defensive end.

"Cleveland Has Spoken!" Sanders tweeted.

Myles Garrett had storied college football career

According to 247Sports, Myles Garrett was a five-star prospect from Martin High School, Texas, and he committed to the Texas A&M Aggies in 2013 as the No. 2-ranked prospect in the country.

He quickly established himself as a starter and made his mark by taking just six games to break the program's freshman record for sacks. Garrett was named a freshman All-American after finishing his first year in College Station with 10 quarterback hurries and 11.5 sacks. He ramped up his production the next year when he tallied 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 19.5 tackles for loss and an interception and was awarded first-team All-America honors.

With a reputation as a fierce pass rusher, he registered 15 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and 8.5 sacks as a junior in an injury-hit season. He declared for the 2017 NFL draft and impressed NFL teams at the combine with his performances in drills.

Myles Garrett finished his college football career as one of just 10 Power 5 defensive linemen to have ever managed more than one season of 10 sacks or more. He was drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns, and after establishing himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, he requested a trade on Monday.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent," Myles Garrett said in a statement. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

During his eight-year career in Cleveland, Myles Garrett and the Browns have only made it into the postseason twice and finished this season with a woeful 3-14 record.

