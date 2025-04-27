Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. drops a 5-word message for Jimmy Horn Jr. after he finds an NFL home

Deion Sanders Jr. sends support to Jimmy Horn Jr. after he was drafted. The 2025 NFL draft concluded on Saturday with the seventh round. The Carolina Panthers used their 208th pick in the sixth round to add the wide receiver to their roster.

Sanders Jr. reacted to the former Colorado Buffaloes player being selected by the Panthers on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yes sir! God is great," Sanders Jr. tweeted.

The new Carolina wide receiver hopes to show why he should've been drafted sooner. Last season, he finished with 37 receptions for 441 yards and one touchdown. His senior year was a step back from the previous season, as he achieved 58 receptions for 567 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

One of his best performances of his senior year was in the team's 31-26 win against the North Dakota State Bison on Aug. 29, 2024. Horn Jr. ended the game with seven receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown.

On Dec. 28, 2024, he played his last game with the Buffaloes in the team's 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. The wide receiver had a disappointing performance with four catches for seven yards.

Jimmy Horn Jr. ends his college football career with 162 receptions for 1,967 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Carolina Panthers welcome Jimmy Horn Jr. to the NFL

Carolina shared the moment when Jimmy Horn Jr. received the call that he was being drafted to the team on X. General manager Dan Morgan was the one who let the former Colorado star know that they were using their 208th pick to take him.

Several members of the Panthers' staff took the opportunity to welcome him to the roster, including coach Dave Canales.

Canales told the wide receiver that he was looking forward to working with him.

"Let's go Jimmy! I love it man. It's all about gratitude. We're ready to get to work," Canales said (0:55 onwards).

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik also spoke to their new player and noted that he wanted to see the same effort he showed in college football.

"Hey, we need all that heart. All that heart you put on tape. Man, just bring it with you," Idzik said (1:08 onwards).

Idzik also told him to be himself, to which Jimmy Horn Jr. replied that he will in the 2025 NFL season. The former Colorado star will try to earn his spot in the wide receiver rotation in his rookie year.

