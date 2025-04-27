  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • 2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Results: Listing all 155 picks in Rounds 4-7

2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Results: Listing all 155 picks in Rounds 4-7

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 27, 2025 00:25 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Results: Listing all 155 picks in Rounds 4-7 - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with Day 3, which covered Rounds 4-7. The biggest story was whether highly-hyped Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would finally go off the board after one of the most dramatic and highly-covered draft slides in the event's history.

Ad

He was joined in the wait by a few other hignly-touted quarterback prospects like Ohio State's Will Howard and Texas' Quinn Ewers, as well as other noted skill position players like Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, and Texas TE Gunnar Helm.

Here is how the rest of the Draft went on Saturday:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2025 NFL Draft Round 4 recap

Pick no.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
103Tennessee TitansChimere DikeWRFlorida
104Jacksonville JaguarsBhayshul TutenRBVirginia Tech
105New York GiantsCam SkatteboRBArizona State
106New England PatriotsCraig WoodsonSCalifornia
107Jacksonville JaguarsJack KiserLBNotre Dame
108Las Vegas RaidersDont'e ThorntonWRTennessee
109Buffalo BillsDeone WalkerDTKentucky
110New York JetsArian SmithWRGeorgia
111Philadelphia EaglesTy RobinsonDTNebraska
112New Orleans SaintsDanny StutsmanLBOklahoma
113San Francisco 49ersCJ WestDTIndiana
114Carolina PanthersTrevor EtienneRBGeorgia
115Arizona CardinalsCody SimonLBOhio State
116Houston TexansWoody MarksRBUSC
117Los Angeles RamsJarquez HunterRBAuburn
118Atlanta FalconsBilly Bowman Jr.SOklahoma
119Cincinnati BengalsBarrett CarterLBClemson
120Tennessee TitansGunnar HelmTETexas
121Tampa Bay BuccaneersDavid WalkerEDGE
Central Arkansas
122Carolina PanthersLathan RansomSOhio State
123Pittsburgh SteelersJack SawyerEDGEOhio State
124Green Bay PackersBarryn SorrellEDGETexas
125Los Angeles ChargersKyle KennardEDGESouth Carolina
126Cleveland BrownsDylan SampsonRBTennessee
127Indianapolis ColtsJalen TravisOTIowa State
128Washington CommandersJaylin LaneWRVirginia Tech
129Baltimore RavensTeddye BuchananLBCalifornia
130New York JetsMalachi MooreSAlabama
131New Orleans SaintsQuincy RileySLouisville
132Chicago BearsRuben Hyppolite IILBMaryland
133Kansas City ChiefsJalen RoyalsWRUtah State
134Denver BroncosQue RobinsonEDGEAlabama
135Las Vegas RaidersTonka HemingwayDTSouth Carolina
136Tennessee TitansElic AyomanorWRStanford
137New England PatriotsJoshua FarmerDTFlorida State
138San Francisco 49ersJordan WatkinsWROle Miss
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read:

Browns GM Andrew Berry gives clear reason for passing on Shedeur Sanders multiple times through 2 days of draft

2025 NFL Draft Round 5 recap

Pick no.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
139Minnesota VikingsTyrion Ingram-DawkinsDLGeorgia
140Carolina PanthersCam JacksonDLFlorida
141Baltimore RavensCarson VinsonOTAlabama A&M
142Seattle SeahawksRylie MillsDTNotre Dame
143Miami DolphinsJordan PhillipsDTMaryland
144Cleveland BrownsShedeur SandersQBColorado
145Philadelphia EaglesMac McWilliamsCBUCF
146New England PatriotsBradyn SwinsonEDGELSU
147San Francisco 49ersJordan JamesRBOregon
148Los Angeles RamsTy HamiltonDLOhio State
149Dallas CowboysJaydon BlueRBTexas
150Miami DolphinsJason Marshall Jr.CBFlorida
151Indianapolis ColtsDJ GiddensRBKansas State
152Dallas CowboysShemar JamesLBFlorida
153Cincinnati BengalsJalen RiversOGMiami (FL)
154New York GiantsMarcus MbowOGPurdue
155Miami DolphinsDante TraderSMaryland
156Kansas City ChiefsJeffrey BassaLBOregon
157Tampa Bay BuccaneersElijah RobertsEDGESMU
158Los Angeles ChargersKeAndre Lambert-SmithWRAuburn
159Green Bay PackersCollin OliverLBOklahoma State
160San Francisco 49ersMarques SigleSKansas State
161Philadelphia EaglesSmael Mondon Jr.LBGeorgia
162New York JetsFrancisco MauigoaLBMiami (FL)
163Carolina PanthersMitchell EvansTENotre Dame
164Pittsburgh SteelersYahya BlackDTIowa
165Los Angeles ChargersOronde Gadsden IITESyracuse
166Seattle SeahawksTory HortonWRColorado State
167Tennessee TitansJackson SlaterOGSacramento State
168Philadelphia EaglesDrew KendallCBoston College
169Chicago BearsZah FrazierCBUTSA
170Buffalo BillsJordan HancockCBOhio State
171Detroit LionsMiles FrazierOGLSU
172Los Angeles RamsChris Paul Jr.LBOle Miss
173Buffalo BillsJackson HawesTEGeorgia Tech
174Arizona CardinalsDenzel BurkeCBOhio State
175Seattle SeahawksRobbie OuztsTEAlabama
176New York JetsTyler BaronEDGEMiami (FL)
257New England PatriotsKobee MinorCBMemphis
Ad

Also Read:

"Tom Brady told Raiders NOT to draft Shedeur Sanders" - Skip Bayless drops bombshell on Colorado QB's shocking draft slide

2025 NFL Draft Round 6 recap

Pick no.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
177Buffalo BillsDorian StrongCBVirginia Tech
178Baltimore RavensBilhal KoneCBWestern Michigan
179Miami DolphinsOllie Gordon IIRBOklahoma State
180Las Vegas RaidersJJ PeguesDTOle Miss
181Philadelphia EaglesKyle McCordQBSyracuse
182New England PatriotsAndres BorregalesKMiami (FL)
183Tennessee TitansMarcus HarrisCBCalifornia
184New Orleans SaintsDevin NealRBKansas
185Pittsburgh SteelersWill HowardQBOhio State
186Baltimore RavensTyler LoopKArizona
187Houston TexansJaylen ReedSPenn State
188Tennessee TitansKalel MullingsRBMichigan
189Indianapolis ColtsRiley LeonardQBNotre Dame
190Indianapolis ColtsTim SmithDTAlabama
191Philadelphia EaglesMyles HintonOTMichigan
192Seattle SeahawksBryce CabeldueOGKansas
193Cincinnati BengalsTahj BrooksRBTexas Tech
194Jacksonville JaguarsJalen McLeodLBAuburn
195Chicago BearsLuke NewmanOGMichigan State
196Detroit LionsAhmed HassaneinEDGEBoise State
197Houston TexansGraham MertzQBFlorida
198Green Bay PackersWarren BrinsonDTGeorgia
199Los Angeles ChargersBranson TaylorOTPittsburgh
200Jacksonville JaguarsRayuan LaneSNavy
201Minnesota VikingsKobe KingLBPenn State
202Minnesota VikingsGavin BartholomewTEPittsburgh
203Baltimore RavensLaJohntay WesterWRColorado
204Dallas CowboysAjani CorneliusOTOregon
205Washington CommandersKain MedranoLBUCLA
206Buffalo BillsChase LundtOTUConn
207Philadelphia EaglesCameron WilliamsOTTexas
208Carolina PanthersJimmy HornWRColorado
209Philadelphia EaglesAntwaun Powell-RylandEDGEVirginia Tech
210Baltimore RavensAeneas PeeblesDTVirginia Tech
211Arizona CardinalsHayden ConnerOGTexas
212Baltimore RavensRobert LongerbeamCBRutgers
213Las Vegas RaidersTommy MellottQBMontana State
214Los Angeles ChargersR.J. MickensSClemson
215Las Vegas RaidersCam MillerQBNorth Dakota State
216Denver BroncosJeremy CrawshawPFlorida
Ad

2025 Draft Round 7 recap

Pick no.TeamPlayerPositionSchool
217Dallas CowboysJay ToiaDTUCLA
218Atlanta FalconsJack NelsonOTWisconsin
219New York GiantsThomas FidoneTENebraska
220New England PatriotsMarcus BryantOTMissouri
221Jacksonville JaguarsJonah MonheimCUSC
222Las Vegas RaidersCody LindenbergLBMinnesota
223Seattle SeahawksDamien MartinezRBMiami (FL)
224Houston TexansKyonte HamiltonDTRutgers
225Arizona CardinalsKitan CrawfordSNevada
226Pittsburgh SteelersCarson BruenerLBWashington
227San Francisco 49ersKurtis RourkeQBIndiana
228Kansas City ChiefsBrashard SmithRBSMU
229Pittsburgh SteelersDonte KentCBCentral Michigan
230Detroit LionsDan JacksonSGeorgia
231Miami DolphinsQuinn EwersQBTexas
232Indianapolis ColtsHunter WohlerSWisconsin
233Chicago BearsKyle MonangaiRBRutgers
234Seattle SeahawksMason RichmanOTIowa
235Tampa Bay BuccaneersTez JohnsonWROregon
236Jacksonville JaguarsLeQuint AllenRBSyracuse
237Green Bay PackersMicah RobinsonCBTulane
238Seattle SeahawksRicky White IIIWRUNLV
239Dallas CowboysPhil MafahRBClemson
240Buffalo BillsKaden PratherWRMaryland
241Denver BroncosCaleb LohnerTEUtah State
242Los Angeles RamsKonata MumpfieldWRPittsburgh
243Baltimore RavensGarrett DellingerOGLSU
244Detroit LionsDominic LovettWRGeorgia
245Washington CommandersJacory Croskey-MerrittRBArizona
246New York GiantsKorie BlackCBOklahoma State
247Dallas CowboysTommy AkingbesoteDTMaryland
248New Orleans SaintsMoliki MatavaoTEUCLA
249San Francisco 49ersConnor ColbyOGIowa
250Green Bay PackersJohn WilliamsOGCincinnati
251New England PatriotsJulian AshbyLSVanderbilt
252San Francisco 49ersJunior BergenWRMontana
253Miami DolphinsZeek BiggersDTGeorgia Tech
254New Orleans SaintsFadil DiggsDLSyracuse
255Houston TexansLuke LacheyTEIowa
256Los Angeles ChargersTrikweze BridgesCBFlorida
257New England PatriotsKobee MinorCBMemphis
Ad

What comes after 2025 Draft?

With the Draft done, teams may choose one of two windows during which to hold rookie minicamps: May 2-5 and May 9-12. Each session will last three days.

The Rookie Football Development Program will begin on May 12, while the NFLPA will host the Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles two days later.

Each team will hold a Rookie Readiness Program in late June. Preseason camp for rookies then begins in July

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Santosh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications