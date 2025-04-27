2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Results: Listing all 155 picks in Rounds 4-7

The 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with Day 3, which covered Rounds 4-7. The biggest story was whether highly-hyped Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would finally go off the board after one of the most dramatic and highly-covered draft slides in the event's history.

He was joined in the wait by a few other hignly-touted quarterback prospects like Ohio State's Will Howard and Texas' Quinn Ewers, as well as other noted skill position players like Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, and Texas TE Gunnar Helm.

Here is how the rest of the Draft went on Saturday:

2025 NFL Draft Round 4 recap

Pick no. Team Player Position School 103 Tennessee Titans Chimere Dike WR Florida 104 Jacksonville Jaguars Bhayshul Tuten RB Virginia Tech 105 New York Giants Cam Skattebo RB Arizona State 106 New England Patriots Craig Woodson S California 107 Jacksonville Jaguars Jack Kiser LB Notre Dame 108 Las Vegas Raiders Dont'e Thornton WR Tennessee 109 Buffalo Bills Deone Walker DT Kentucky 110 New York Jets Arian Smith WR Georgia 111 Philadelphia Eagles Ty Robinson DT Nebraska 112 New Orleans Saints Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma 113 San Francisco 49ers CJ West DT Indiana 114 Carolina Panthers Trevor Etienne RB Georgia 115 Arizona Cardinals Cody Simon LB Ohio State 116 Houston Texans Woody Marks RB USC 117 Los Angeles Rams Jarquez Hunter RB Auburn 118 Atlanta Falcons Billy Bowman Jr. S Oklahoma 119 Cincinnati Bengals Barrett Carter LB Clemson 120 Tennessee Titans Gunnar Helm TE Texas 121 Tampa Bay Buccaneers David Walker EDGE Central Arkansas 122 Carolina Panthers Lathan Ransom S Ohio State 123 Pittsburgh Steelers Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 124 Green Bay Packers Barryn Sorrell EDGE Texas 125 Los Angeles Chargers Kyle Kennard EDGE South Carolina 126 Cleveland Browns Dylan Sampson RB Tennessee 127 Indianapolis Colts Jalen Travis OT Iowa State 128 Washington Commanders Jaylin Lane WR Virginia Tech 129 Baltimore Ravens Teddye Buchanan LB California 130 New York Jets Malachi Moore S Alabama 131 New Orleans Saints Quincy Riley S Louisville 132 Chicago Bears Ruben Hyppolite II LB Maryland 133 Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Royals WR Utah State 134 Denver Broncos Que Robinson EDGE Alabama 135 Las Vegas Raiders Tonka Hemingway DT South Carolina 136 Tennessee Titans Elic Ayomanor WR Stanford 137 New England Patriots Joshua Farmer DT Florida State 138 San Francisco 49ers Jordan Watkins WR Ole Miss

2025 NFL Draft Round 5 recap

Pick no. Team Player Position School 139 Minnesota Vikings Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DL Georgia 140 Carolina Panthers Cam Jackson DL Florida 141 Baltimore Ravens Carson Vinson OT Alabama A&M 142 Seattle Seahawks Rylie Mills DT Notre Dame 143 Miami Dolphins Jordan Phillips DT Maryland 144 Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado 145 Philadelphia Eagles Mac McWilliams CB UCF 146 New England Patriots Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU 147 San Francisco 49ers Jordan James RB Oregon 148 Los Angeles Rams Ty Hamilton DL Ohio State 149 Dallas Cowboys Jaydon Blue RB Texas 150 Miami Dolphins Jason Marshall Jr. CB Florida 151 Indianapolis Colts DJ Giddens RB Kansas State 152 Dallas Cowboys Shemar James LB Florida 153 Cincinnati Bengals Jalen Rivers OG Miami (FL) 154 New York Giants Marcus Mbow OG Purdue 155 Miami Dolphins Dante Trader S Maryland 156 Kansas City Chiefs Jeffrey Bassa LB Oregon 157 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Elijah Roberts EDGE SMU 158 Los Angeles Chargers KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Auburn 159 Green Bay Packers Collin Oliver LB Oklahoma State 160 San Francisco 49ers Marques Sigle S Kansas State 161 Philadelphia Eagles Smael Mondon Jr. LB Georgia 162 New York Jets Francisco Mauigoa LB Miami (FL) 163 Carolina Panthers Mitchell Evans TE Notre Dame 164 Pittsburgh Steelers Yahya Black DT Iowa 165 Los Angeles Chargers Oronde Gadsden II TE Syracuse 166 Seattle Seahawks Tory Horton WR Colorado State 167 Tennessee Titans Jackson Slater OG Sacramento State 168 Philadelphia Eagles Drew Kendall C Boston College 169 Chicago Bears Zah Frazier CB UTSA 170 Buffalo Bills Jordan Hancock CB Ohio State 171 Detroit Lions Miles Frazier OG LSU 172 Los Angeles Rams Chris Paul Jr. LB Ole Miss 173 Buffalo Bills Jackson Hawes TE Georgia Tech 174 Arizona Cardinals Denzel Burke CB Ohio State 175 Seattle Seahawks Robbie Ouzts TE Alabama 176 New York Jets Tyler Baron EDGE Miami (FL) 257 New England Patriots Kobee Minor CB Memphis

2025 NFL Draft Round 6 recap

Pick no. Team Player Position School 177 Buffalo Bills Dorian Strong CB Virginia Tech 178 Baltimore Ravens Bilhal Kone CB Western Michigan 179 Miami Dolphins Ollie Gordon II RB Oklahoma State 180 Las Vegas Raiders JJ Pegues DT Ole Miss 181 Philadelphia Eagles Kyle McCord QB Syracuse 182 New England Patriots Andres Borregales K Miami (FL) 183 Tennessee Titans Marcus Harris CB California 184 New Orleans Saints Devin Neal RB Kansas 185 Pittsburgh Steelers Will Howard QB Ohio State 186 Baltimore Ravens Tyler Loop K Arizona 187 Houston Texans Jaylen Reed S Penn State 188 Tennessee Titans Kalel Mullings RB Michigan 189 Indianapolis Colts Riley Leonard QB Notre Dame 190 Indianapolis Colts Tim Smith DT Alabama 191 Philadelphia Eagles Myles Hinton OT Michigan 192 Seattle Seahawks Bryce Cabeldue OG Kansas 193 Cincinnati Bengals Tahj Brooks RB Texas Tech 194 Jacksonville Jaguars Jalen McLeod LB Auburn 195 Chicago Bears Luke Newman OG Michigan State 196 Detroit Lions Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Boise State 197 Houston Texans Graham Mertz QB Florida 198 Green Bay Packers Warren Brinson DT Georgia 199 Los Angeles Chargers Branson Taylor OT Pittsburgh 200 Jacksonville Jaguars Rayuan Lane S Navy 201 Minnesota Vikings Kobe King LB Penn State 202 Minnesota Vikings Gavin Bartholomew TE Pittsburgh 203 Baltimore Ravens LaJohntay Wester WR Colorado 204 Dallas Cowboys Ajani Cornelius OT Oregon 205 Washington Commanders Kain Medrano LB UCLA 206 Buffalo Bills Chase Lundt OT UConn 207 Philadelphia Eagles Cameron Williams OT Texas 208 Carolina Panthers Jimmy Horn WR Colorado 209 Philadelphia Eagles Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Virginia Tech 210 Baltimore Ravens Aeneas Peebles DT Virginia Tech 211 Arizona Cardinals Hayden Conner OG Texas 212 Baltimore Ravens Robert Longerbeam CB Rutgers 213 Las Vegas Raiders Tommy Mellott QB Montana State 214 Los Angeles Chargers R.J. Mickens S Clemson 215 Las Vegas Raiders Cam Miller QB North Dakota State 216 Denver Broncos Jeremy Crawshaw P Florida

2025 Draft Round 7 recap

Pick no. Team Player Position School 217 Dallas Cowboys Jay Toia DT UCLA 218 Atlanta Falcons Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin 219 New York Giants Thomas Fidone TE Nebraska 220 New England Patriots Marcus Bryant OT Missouri 221 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonah Monheim C USC 222 Las Vegas Raiders Cody Lindenberg LB Minnesota 223 Seattle Seahawks Damien Martinez RB Miami (FL) 224 Houston Texans Kyonte Hamilton DT Rutgers 225 Arizona Cardinals Kitan Crawford S Nevada 226 Pittsburgh Steelers Carson Bruener LB Washington 227 San Francisco 49ers Kurtis Rourke QB Indiana 228 Kansas City Chiefs Brashard Smith RB SMU 229 Pittsburgh Steelers Donte Kent CB Central Michigan 230 Detroit Lions Dan Jackson S Georgia 231 Miami Dolphins Quinn Ewers QB Texas 232 Indianapolis Colts Hunter Wohler S Wisconsin 233 Chicago Bears Kyle Monangai RB Rutgers 234 Seattle Seahawks Mason Richman OT Iowa 235 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson WR Oregon 236 Jacksonville Jaguars LeQuint Allen RB Syracuse 237 Green Bay Packers Micah Robinson CB Tulane 238 Seattle Seahawks Ricky White III WR UNLV 239 Dallas Cowboys Phil Mafah RB Clemson 240 Buffalo Bills Kaden Prather WR Maryland 241 Denver Broncos Caleb Lohner TE Utah State 242 Los Angeles Rams Konata Mumpfield WR Pittsburgh 243 Baltimore Ravens Garrett Dellinger OG LSU 244 Detroit Lions Dominic Lovett WR Georgia 245 Washington Commanders Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Arizona 246 New York Giants Korie Black CB Oklahoma State 247 Dallas Cowboys Tommy Akingbesote DT Maryland 248 New Orleans Saints Moliki Matavao TE UCLA 249 San Francisco 49ers Connor Colby OG Iowa 250 Green Bay Packers John Williams OG Cincinnati 251 New England Patriots Julian Ashby LS Vanderbilt 252 San Francisco 49ers Junior Bergen WR Montana 253 Miami Dolphins Zeek Biggers DT Georgia Tech 254 New Orleans Saints Fadil Diggs DL Syracuse 255 Houston Texans Luke Lachey TE Iowa 256 Los Angeles Chargers Trikweze Bridges CB Florida 257 New England Patriots Kobee Minor CB Memphis

What comes after 2025 Draft?

With the Draft done, teams may choose one of two windows during which to hold rookie minicamps: May 2-5 and May 9-12. Each session will last three days.

The Rookie Football Development Program will begin on May 12, while the NFLPA will host the Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles two days later.

Each team will hold a Rookie Readiness Program in late June. Preseason camp for rookies then begins in July

