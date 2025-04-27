2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Results: Listing all 155 picks in Rounds 4-7
The 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with Day 3, which covered Rounds 4-7. The biggest story was whether highly-hyped Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would finally go off the board after one of the most dramatic and highly-covered draft slides in the event's history.
Ad
He was joined in the wait by a few other hignly-touted quarterback prospects like Ohio State's Will Howard and Texas' Quinn Ewers, as well as other noted skill position players like Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, and Texas TE Gunnar Helm.
Here is how the rest of the Draft went on Saturday:
With the Draft done, teams may choose one of two windows during which to hold rookie minicamps: May 2-5 and May 9-12. Each session will last three days.
The Rookie Football Development Program will begin on May 12, while the NFLPA will host the Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles two days later.
Each team will hold a Rookie Readiness Program in late June. Preseason camp for rookies then begins in July
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Andre Castillo
Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.
Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.
Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.