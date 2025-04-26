Browns GM Andrew Berry gives clear reason for passing on Shedeur Sanders multiple times through 2 days of draft

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns were linked in several mocks before the 2025 NFL draft. However, Sanders hasn't been picked at the end of Day 2, with 102 names already off the board.

The Browns also passed on Deion Sanders' son and selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. The football landscape thought Sanders was destined for Cleveland after all the pre-draft buzz, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry had other plans, and he made sure to clear the air.

"You know what? I think it's unfair for me to comment on behalf of the industry," Berry said on Saturday, via SI. "Fit comes into play."

"I'd also say this. There are four more rounds of the draft. And then maybe lastly, it's less about where you get picked and what you do after you get picked. That's really the most important thing. And getting to know him over the course of the spring, he has a ton of resolve. And I think he's going to find himself in a really good spot."

Cleveland is banking on Gabriel, a 2024 Heisman finalist, to battle for the starting spot against Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The decision stunned many, especially since Sanders, once considered a first-round lock, watched five other quarterbacks get picked ahead of him. Still, he has kept his chin up.

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders tweeted on Friday.

The Colorado star is still waiting to find out which team will draft him, but it likely won't be Cleveland.

Why is Shedeur Sanders still undrafted after two days?

Shedeur Sanders' slide in the 2025 NFL draft has gotten everyone talking. Projected as a potential top pick, Sanders remains undrafted through three rounds. Five quarterbacks — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel — heard their names called, but Sanders' is still on the board.

Regarding on-field traits, scouts love his deep ball, but question his accuracy, arm strength and lack of mobility. Off the field, things are messier. Teams may be worried about Sanders’ massive name recognition, thanks to his father, Deion Sanders.

The league prefers backups to stay lowkey, which is almost impossible with Shedeur’s star power. NFL teams may not be ready to roll the dice on a backup who could outshine the starter before even playing a snap.

