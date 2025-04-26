Shedeur Sanders vs Jalen Milroe Stats: Who is the better quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe were among the top quarterbacks heading into the first day of the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, the draft concluded the second and third rounds. Fans and analysts were surprised that the former Colorado Buffaloes star remained undrafted. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks used their 92nd pick to acquire Milroe.

Both players had successful college football careers, which generated interest in their draft placements. However, Shedeur Sanders statistically and performance-wise showed that he was a better quarterback than Milroe, ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

The former Colorado star was expected to be a first-round pick, while Milroe was projected to be after him. However, the Seahawks believed that the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback was the better option.

Here's how both players performed in college football before they entered the 2025 NFL draft:

Shedeur Sanders' college football stats

Shedeur Sanders finished his college career with 1,264 completed passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns. He played a key role in Colorado's 9-4 record last year, which was the most wins they had since the 2016 season. The team was also close to competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The former Buffaloes' leader had 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in his senior year. He also had the sixth-most passing yards in the league. One of his best performances was in the 52-0 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 29, 2024. Sanders ended the game with 34 of 41 completed passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns.

On Nov. 28, 2024, Shedeur Sanders played his last game of his college football career in Colorado's 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. The quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Milroe's college football stats

Milroe wrapped up his college football career with 426 completed passes for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns. Last season, he helped the Alabama Crimson Tide end the year with a 9-4 record. Milroe was 40th in the league in passing yards, completing 205 passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns.

One of the highlights of his senior year was in the 42-10 win against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sep. 14, 2024. Milroe led his team to victory with 12 of 17 completed passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

On Dec. 31, 2024, Alabama ended the season with a 19-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Milroe played his last game in the Crimson Tide uniform, completing 16 of 32 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.

