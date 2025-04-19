Shedeur Sanders ranked fourth on Steelers' pecking order for 2025 NFL draft: Insider

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town entering this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback recently met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it appears that Sanders is not the primary target for the franchise.

According to Steelers Radio Network Host Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh was impressed with Sanders during their meeting, but he might not be what the team has plans for in the first round.

"They really like Shedeur Sanders, despite whatever post was put out there that he had a terrible meeting or it did not go well," Dulac said on 'The Rich Eisen Show' on Saturday. "Nothing could be further from the truth. They like the guy, they had a great meeting with him. They think he's obviously ultra-athletic, as we all know. But I will also say this, if they had the No. 1 pick in the draft, they wouldn't draft Shedeur." (3:25)

Dulac then explained that the Steelers are looking to strengthen other positions on the field before bringing in a quarterback.

"If you're looking for a pecking order, I will tell you the best I can tell," Dulac said. "The way they want to approach the draft is defensive line, running back, wide receiver and quarterback. And you can throw a cornerback in there somewhere." (4:12)

The Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the first round in this year's draft. They reportedly have six total picks.

According to reports, the Steelers have offered a contract to four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, whom they are confident will put pen to paper on the deal in the coming days. If Rodgers signs for Pittsburgh, it will put most of the team's QB woes at bay.

Shedeur Sanders is still projected as a top-10 pick in 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Despite not reportedly being the primary target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Shedeur Sanders is still expected to go as a top-10 pick in this year's draft.

Sanders has been linked to the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, all of whom have early first-round picks.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final year at Colorado. The QB also rushed for four TDs and led the Buffs to a 9-4 record.

