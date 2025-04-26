"Tom Brady told Raiders NOT to draft Shedeur Sanders" - Skip Bayless drops bombshell on Colorado QB's shocking draft slide

The second day of NFL draft has Shedeur Sanders once again falling heavily. The Colorado quarterback continues his free fall on the draft after being considered one of the best prospects in the position, with other passers selected before him.

Teams with quarterback needs continue to pass on the quarterback. The Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders were considered options for Sanders, but he also was not picked by any franchise in the second round, with fans and analysts shocked to see such an unexpected fall.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless has an opinion about the Raiders passing on the quarterback multiple times. According to Bayless, Tom Brady has called for the Raiders not to draft him, further continuing his slide in the list of picks.

The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith with the Seattle Seahawks, and signed the veteran passer to a two-year extension. However, at 34 years of age, a long-term solution is still missing in Las Vegas.

