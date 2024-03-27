Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., and his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, were seen vacationing by the pool together.

Brittany, an Instagram influencer and content creator, uploaded videos and pictures on her official Instagram account. In one of the videos, she showed Junior Sanders wrapped in white cloth to protect himself from the sunlight. He also wore a pair of chunky sunglasses. The hip-hop rapper had his feet dipped in the pool as well.

Junior Sanders' girlfriend captioned the video:

"He's so annoying lmao"

Image Credit: Brittany Faye's Instagram Story Image Credit: Brittany Faye's Instagram Story

In another video, Deion Sanders Jr.'s friends aim a pigskin toward him, which he catches, leaving his girlfriend in awe. The couple also wrote their names on the sand on the beach.

Image Credit: Brittany Faye's Instagram Story

What does Deion Sanders Jr. do for a living?

Junior Sanders, also known as 'Bucky', played three seasons of college football but hung up his cleats in 2015. From then on, he decided to delve into rapping and content creation.

The former SMU wide receiver is the one who shoots YouTube videos and other social media content for the teams his father, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, coaches. Bucky was also Deion Sanders' social media manager and earned praise from time to time.

Junior Sanders' YouTube channel, 'Well Off Media', documented his father's first viral speech when he was the head coach of JSU in December 2023. His coverage of the Buffaloes and the hiring of Coach Prime have increased the team's following on social media by 500%.

The two-time Super Bowl winner also highlighted the importance of the daily behind-the-scenes videos to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

"Ninety-nine percent of them told me, 'Hey, man, we watch the videos every day,'" Deion Sanders said. "You could have the best product on Earth, but if people don't know about it, you're not going to sell it. It's showing how good of a product it is. It's showing how great Boulder actually is."

Neon Deion then said that the exposure helps in recruitment and gives way to more NIL deals, thus increasing the quality of recruits and transfers.