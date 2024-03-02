Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. shows off newly decked $556,942 worth Lamborghini Aventador via latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., re-shared a video of the high-powered Lamborghini Aventador on his Instagram story.

The video was originally uploaded by Michael Kostantonov, an offensive tackle with Loyola Academy, and is a class of 2023 Illinois high school, as per Prep Redzone.

A sleek blue-colored Lamborghini Aventador, which is priced at $556,942, per Edmunds, could be seen in the video. It was not specified if Deion Jr. bought the car.

Image Credit: Michael Kostantonov's Instagram Story

The story also featured Deion Jr.'s song "Money Old," which was released in 2022.

During a recent visit, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. delighted his fans with a glimpse of the awe-inspiring beauty of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Although the weather was windy, he captured the snowy and rocky terrain of the mountains.

He took the trip with one of his friends, who felt too adventurous. But Bucky tried to stop him from exploring his surroundings, as it could get dangerous at any time. He was heard saying:

“Please don't go, please, bro. That hole is off. Please, bro. Naah, you trippin, you trippin, bro. Just go ahead, and turn around, bro.”

Before that, Deion Jr. explored snowy Colorado with his dog, Jeffrey.

Coach Prime's oldest son gifts him a luxurious handbag

It seems like gifting expensive and luxurious goods to each other is the love language of the Sanders family. The family members often present each other with different kinds of gifts. Deion Sanders Jr. surprised Coach Prime a few days ago with a high-end Louis Vuitton handbag.

Bucky recorded and shared the incident on his "Well Off Media" YouTube channel. When Deion Jr. went to Las Vegas, he bought a duffle-like handbag, which Coach Prime had been eyeing for days.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer loved his gift and said:

"We don't need to look at the price. Thank you, son. I appreciate that."

Coach Prime said he would carry that bag on his next trip.

Did you like Deion Sanders Jr.'s gift to his father? Let us know in the comment section.