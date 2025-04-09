Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders blesses Liberty HS with surprise visit & grand pizza party for entire team

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for his NFL debut. After spending the last two seasons with the Buffs, the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner declared for this year's draft. He is considered the second-best quarterback prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Amidst his preparations, Shedeur Sanders decided to show some love to Liberty High School. In a post shared on social media on Wednesday, we see the quarterback treating the Liberty High School football team to a special surprise. Shedeur arrived in Las Vegas to meet and greet the players on the football team.

Apart from sharing some motivational words, Shedeur Sanders also treated the players to a pizza party. He also spent time with the football team during their training session in the weight room.

"Thank You Coach Leonard & Coach Rich for allowing Shedeur to come in & spread love, knowledge, as well as some @dominos with the LibertyHS Football Team out in Las Vegas, NV today! 2 is always willing to go out of his way to let those kids know that they can do it too!" the capion read.

Shedeur Sanders played for Trinity Christian in high school before committing to the Jackson State Tigers. In 2023, he arrived in Boulder along with his dad, Coach Prime, and brother Shilo Sanders. In just two seasons, the Sanders clan played a crucial role in elevating the Buffs' football program into the national limelight.

Last season, Shedeur helped the program to a 9-4 campaign and their first Bowl appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, they lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl showdown. The quarterback finished the season while tallying 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing.

Matt Nally sheds light on Shedeur Sanders' performance in high school

When Shedeur played for Trinity Christian, Matt Nelly coached the offense of the Melissa Cardinals back in 2018 and 2019. His team went against the quarterback's high school team twice.

During an interview with Dave Campbell, Nelly opened up about Shedeur Sanders' high school career. He heaped praise on his talent as a signal-caller and also highlighted how he posed a threat to other teams on the field.

"He was always extremely accurate. He was very imposing, very well put together. But he was just kind of overshadowed by everyone else. They were talent stacked on a talent," Nelly said.

"You could see other teams and be like, 'Okay, that kid is the most dynamic, we have to stop that kid.' When we played them, it was like 'You have to stop everybody. Good luck.'"

Shedeur helped Trinity Christian to three consecutive TAPPS DII State championships in high school. Can he enjoy and bring about the same kind of success as a professional quarterback in the NFL?

