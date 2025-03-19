"I would skip class for dat": Football fans react as Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders visits a high school in Miami 

Shedeur Sanders, the standout quarterback for Colorado and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, recently created a buzz with his visit to Mater Academy in Miami. Engaging with students and showing off his skills, Sanders' presence excited both young athletes and fans alike.

Ad

His commitment to inspiring the next generation was evident, as students eagerly watched him throw passes and interacted with him.

Ad

Trending

The visit sparked reactions on Instagram.

"Bra out of all school in Miami..Mater," a fan wrote.

"I would skip class for dat most defff," another wrote.

"2 going to do for those kids wherever he at fasho," another wrote.

Image via Ig@305sportss

"Reading is fundamental it clearly says a Miami High School," another wrote.

Ad

"Why you ain't tap in and have him go to one of those Dog Schools," a fan wrote.

"@willyboaaa boy aa look to happy," another wrote.

Image via Ig@305sportss

"Mater Academy doing big things. Always about the kids first. GO LIONS!" A fan wrote.

Ad

"Mater Academy doing big things. Always about the kids first. Go LIONS!" Another wrote.

Image via Ig@305sportss

While Shedeur Sanders continues to make waves off the field, his NFL draft stock remains a hot topic. Analysts still predict him as a top-10 pick, but his recent slide in rankings suggests he could drop to the late first round. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes the Cleveland Browns may trade up to grab him at No. 29.

Ad

Unlike his colleagues—Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks—who project him within the top three, Zierlein attributes Sanders’ potential fall to his lack of elite arm strength.

Comparing the situation to past drafts, Zierlein noted:

“The Kenny Pickett draft, just a couple years ago, [there] was just one quarterback in the first round … [In] 2013 … EJ Manuel [went] in the first round and Geno Smith fell out.”

Ad

Despite concerns, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. still ranks Sanders as QB1 over Cam Ward, citing his accuracy and pocket presence. However, Zierlein warns he’s not a generational talent like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson but could still have a solid NFL career.

Colin Cowherd defends Shedeur Sanders as a top NFL draft prospect

Shedeur Sanders posted remarkable numbers last season with Colorado—4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and a 75.5 QBR. On "The Herd," veteran sports analyst Colin Cowherd pushed back against the negative media portrayal of Sanders, emphasizing that he should not be compared to past draft busts like Daniel Jones.

Ad

Addressing Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, which links Sanders to the New York Jets, Cowherd said:

“Shedeur Sanders is the consensus number two quarterback in this draft. It’s not like Daniel Jones when the Giants picked him sixth—most people didn’t think he was a first-round quarterback. Shedeur is the second-most talented quarterback in this draft.”

Ad

He also highlighted how quarterbacks are frequently over-drafted, making the criticism of Sanders unfounded:

“People get paralyzed by Shedeur Sanders being overrated. I think you’re undervaluing what he’s going to try to do … Who’s not overdrafted in the NFL at quarterback?”

Cowherd believes the New York Giants should ignore the noise and select Sanders at No. 3, pairing him with weapons like Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place