Jihaad Campbell projected to land with NFC South franchise in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft 

The 2025 NFL draft is rapidly approaching and there is going to be a lot of talent. One player who has been shooting up draft boards is Jihaad Campbell. In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker with the No. 19 overall pick.

"Campbell is buzzy right now and rising the board, so he might not be available at No. 19. But if he is there, he'd be a good fit for Tampa Bay," Kiper said via ESPN.com.

"Lavonte David is back, but he is 35 years old. Anthony Walker Jr. was brought in too, but the linebacker room will need more reinforcements. And Campbell would be able to impact multiple phases of this defense with his speed, instincts and versatility," he added.

Campbell had a great 2024 college football season with the Alabama Crimson Tide as the senior linebacker finished with 117 total tackles (54 solo, 63 assisted) with 12 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His 117 total tackles were fourth in the Southeastern Conference.

Jihaad Campbell's NFL Combine performance

Jihaad Campbell was one of the better players to perform at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and he looked like one of the best linebackers at the event. His NFL Next Gen Stats had his total score at 82, which was the best of any linebacker in the NFL Combine this year.

He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds and performed in three drills. Campbell ran a 4.52-second official 40-yard dash, a 1.53-second 10-yard split and a 10-foot seven-inch broad jump. His performance throughout the event has been one of the biggest risers and should continue to climb as he gets ready for the Alabama Pro Day on March 19 and it will be televised on the NFL Network.

This is going to be a chance for more eyes to continue being on Campbell and potentially have him continue climbing up the NFL mock draft board.

