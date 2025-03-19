Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders steals spotlight at Mater Academy during intense workout ahead of Colorado's Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders made a recent pit stop to inspire high school students ahead of his Pro Day. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback spent the last two seasons in Boulder after transferring from Jackson State along with his brother Shilo and dad Deion Sanders.

On Wednesday, Shedeur Sanders shared a post on Instagram. In the post, he shared several snippets and clips of his visit to Mater Academy Middle/High School in Florida.

The photos showcased the Colorado quarterback getting some throws in at the school's field. He was also seen posing with some fans and signing autographs for the kids. Shedeur accompanied the post with just a one-word caption.

"Legendary," Sanders wrote in the post.

Coach Prime's son is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft. Last season, he helped the Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He was also awarded the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given to the country's top quarterback of that season.

However, over the past few weeks, Shedeur saw his draft stock decline. This was mostly because of his decision to not participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Reports also emerged that he was dubbed as "arrogant" and "entitled" by some anonymous coaches, further pushing him to a tough spot.

However, despite all the heavy backlash and criticisms, Shedeur Sanders is confident in his abilities to be one of the top picks in April.

"Well, everybody is trying to make my stock drop right now, so who knows?" Shedeur said during an appearance on Bradley Martyn's YouTube video. "But it is what it is. It's fool's gold. Don't believe the media."

Colin Cowherd urges Giants to draft Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. According to analyst Colin Cowherd, the team should not think twice about drafting the Colorado quarterback if he is still available on the board.

On Tuesday's episode of his eponymous show, Cowherd talked about the Giants' poor track record in drafting quarterbacks. He also spoke in defense of Shedeur Sanders amidst the backlash and criticism he's been receiving.

"This idea that Shedeur Sanders is going to plummet in the draft makes no sense to me," Cowherd said. "The Giants are despearate for a quarterback... And Shedeur Sanders is the consensus No. 2 quarterback in the draft.

"Shedeur's the second most touted quarterback in this draft, and people get paralysed by Shedeur Sanders being overrated. I think you're undervisioned if you don't see what New York's gonna try to do.... No city has whiffed on quarterbacks in the last decade than New York.

"But this idea that oh he's overrated, I don't know. I mean, Andrew Luck got criticized. Who's not overdrafted in the NFL at quarterback?... You can't worry about that. What's your need, who's the best person on that position on the board? Go get it," he added.

Sanders boasted a 74% pass completion rate last season with the Buffs. He can potentially be a future superstar in the league. The question remains as to which team will place their confidence in his abilities and draft him in April.

