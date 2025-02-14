Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders misses out on invite from key NFL showcase

The NFL released its official list of 329 players invited to the 2025 Scouting Combine, and one notable absence drew attention from the college football community—Colorado safety Shilo Sanders. The Buffaloes defensive player, who turned 25 last week, is headed to the 2025 NFL Draft with his brother, Shedeur Sanders.

While the safety is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Shilo will have to prove himself outside of the high-profile Indianapolis event.

Shilo has proved his worth over two seasons at Colorado, recording 122 tackles, an interception and a sack. This exclusion comes even after an impressive showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he posted five tackles, a pass deflection and recorded the highest max acceleration among defenders.

However, as his Sanders’ charm suggests, the snub hasn’t dampened Shilo’s confidence. After the Shrine Bowl, he made it clear that his ability speaks for itself, urging critics to watch his game film rather than focus on what’s being said about his draft stock.

With his father, Deion Sanders, leading Colorado’s program, Shilo had no shortage of mentorship. While the NFL’s evaluation process remains a tough hurdle and missing the Combine could make his path to the league more challenging, pro days and private workouts will offer him a chance to turn heads.

Coach Prime Prepares for Unforgettable NFL Draft Night

Deion Sanders is ensuring the 2025 NFL Draft will be a night to remember for his family. It should be a proud night at the Sanders house as Prime’s sons Shedeur and Shilo are expected to be high draft picks. Coach Prime has decided to host the event in a setting that reflects their journey at Colorado.

Rather than attending the draft in Green Bay, the Sanders family will celebrate at the university’s gym, surrounded by students, teammates and loved ones. Deion envisions a living room-style setup on the floor, ensuring a packed and energetic atmosphere when Shedeur’s name is called.

While Shedeur’s draft stock has sparked speculation about potential landing spots, Deion is finding reasons to celebrate. He trusts the process and wants to embrace the big moment as a father rather than a coach or former player.

Beyond Shedeur, Coach Prime also acknowledged Shilo, who is riding his own luck to the NFL.

