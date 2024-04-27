“Coach Prime tryna tell yall” - Deion Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders makes case for dad as former Miami RB Rashad Amos commits to Colorado

Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders reserved praise for his father as Colorado secured a commitment from running back Rashad Amos.

Amos brings a powerful presence to Colorado's running back lineup, boasting impressive stats from his time at Miami-Ohio. Standing tall at 6’2 and 220 pounds, Amos rushed for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

Commenting on an Instagram post by journalist Hayes Fawcett, Shilo reaffirmed his confidence in Deion Sanders’ approach to building a strong roster for the 2024 CFB season.

“Coach Prime be trying to tell yall we good,” said Shilo.

Following recent setbacks, including the departure of Dylan Edwards, Coach Prime has moved swiftly to fortify the team's ranks.

Shedeur Sanders unfazed as Deion Sanders' program loses players

It has not been a good week for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program, which has been hit by departures of star prospects in the transfer portal.

However, Colorado’s star quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains unfazed. He expressed confidence in the Buffaloes' ability to perform well, stressing the commitment of those who remain dedicated to the team.

While Coach Prime has faced criticism amid player exits, Shedeur took to social media to reassure fans, asserting that Colorado will remain competitive regardless of roster changes.

“Everybody that's in is in and Everybody that's out been out. Trust me we Good Regardless. #Legendary,” he tweeted.

Coach Prime also joined in his son's sentiments, questioning the thought process of some player departures.

“When a guy's a starter and he transfers, you got to really think about that. I mean, is he really that?” Coach Prime said.

