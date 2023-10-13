"Coach Prime is turning Shedeur[Sanders] into the new Johnny Manziel" - Veteran CFB analyst makes a bold statement against Colorado HC ahead of Week 7

Apart from his incredible debut with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders is also making a name for his unique way of celebrating. He flexes his customized Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15000 watch in the face of his opponents every time he wins. And this celebration has gone so viral that DJ Khaled coined it 'The Shedeur'.

However, it looks like not everyone is a fan of Shedeur's interesting way of flexing. Many have come forward to criticize this, calling it unsportsmanlike conduct. And now, veteran CFB analyst Jason Whitlock has also come forward to make a bold statement regarding Deion Sanders and his son.

Recently, Whitlock posted a tweet on X where he talks about how Coach Prime believes that his quarterback son should get a lucrative endorsement because of his signature celebration.

Whitlock went on to sarcastically talk about how Deion Sanders sees no problem in Shedeur Sanders flaunting his $70,000 watch in front of people.

He even went on to compare Shedeur to former college football star Johnny Manziel. Manziel was known for his infamous 'Show Me The Money celebration', which had picked up a lot of heat during his college football career.

"Coach Prime is turning Shedeur into the new Johnny Manziel", the caption on the tweet read.

This celebration by Shedeur Sanders is now widely known as the watch flex. When Colorado State coach Jay Norvell criticized Coach Prime for wearing a hat and sunglasses to every game, Shedeur Sanders flexed his watch at him after Colorado defeated them 43-35 in week 3.

Most recently, during their win against Arizona State, Shedeur Sanders did it again, as he rushed to the fans of the Sun Devils to raise his wrist in the air to show his watch to them after the game, which went viral on social media.

The celebration has become so iconic that it feels like it is now a part of the quarterback's personality.

Will Shedeur Sanders end up like Johnny Manziel in the end?

Despite being a college star and a Heisman awardee with Texas A&M, Johnny Manziel could not translate that success into the NFL. Manziel's career lasted just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, after which he played in the CFL and FCF.

Shedeur is expected to be a top-five quarterback prospect if he declares for the NFL draft next year. Will he be able to make a name in the big leagues? Or will it be the start of his downfall?