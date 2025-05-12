Coach Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina making tweaks for LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference and college football last season. He led the Gamecocks to a nine-win season during which coach Shane Beamer's team beat four ranked sides and just missed out on the college football playoffs.
During Monday's segment of "Always College Football," Shane Beamer revealed the differences that he wanted to see in Sellers' playing style and how the offensive scheme will change under new offensive coordinator Mike Shula.
"I'd love the quickness of the decision-making to be more efficient, which he (Sellers) will be," Beamer said. "He's still young, it's still his third year in our program. It will be his second year as a starter in our program. He knows there's a lot of work to do and he will be so much more experienced." [9:00]
"We'll try to help him a little bit with Mike (Shula) taking over as the coordinator. We haven't changed the terminologies but we have tweaked some things to hopefully make it easier and more efficient for LaNorris and the rest of the offensive guys going forward."
LaNorris Sellers highly ranked by analyst
LaNorris Sellers had a stellar 2024 season after winning the South Carolina Gamecocks QB1 jersey. He tallied 2,534 passing yards on 65.6% completion, resulting in 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
During a segment of "Always College Football" in April, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy ranked Sellers at No. 7 among college football quarterbacks. After receiving widespread criticism for his rankings, he justified his rankings during Friday's segment of the same show.
“If they can just figure out the pieces around LaNorris Sellers, he’s poised for a great 2025 season," McElroy said. "He already won SEC Freshman of the Year last year, he was all-conference, which is pretty amazing, and by the way he was banged up some of the year with an ankle injury.
"If you can just marry up his skill set with what he can do on the ground and improvising and how he had to take the game over against Clemson. I think this is a young man who the sky is the limit for what he could be. I think LaNorris Sellers at 7 is a great spot for now."
LaNorris Sellers and Texas Longhorns star QB Arch Manning will be under scrutiny next season as the leading quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference with expectations heaped on their shoulders after stellar breakout seasons.
