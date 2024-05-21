South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer is gearing up for year four at Columbia next season. After starting last season with a lot of goodwill on the back of former quarterback Spencer Rattler's form, the season went downhill quickly, culminating in a 5-7 record and missing out on a bowl game.

The Gamecocks have recruited much better during the just-ended spring portal, and optimism around the program is once again at an all-time high. To show the spirit around the camp, South Carolina posted an Instagram reel of Beamer having fun around the campus with his players shooting water guns and driving an ATV indoors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not everyone was enthused by the video, though, and the reaction by college football fans was mixed at best.

"This is why we ain't winning," a fan posted on Instagram.

Check out some more comments from fans below:

USC's IG comments

USC's IG comments

USC's IG comments

Shane Beamer seeks to solve Gamecocks' issues

The South Carolina Gamecocks under the outspoken coach Shane Beamer had a miserable 5-7 record last season during the coach's third year in Columbia, and he is one of the coaches considered on the "hot seat."

The Gamecocks were plagued with injuries last season, often having to rely on backups, which proved costly, especially in their offensive line. He remedied that by recruiting wide receivers Vandrevius Jacobs from Florida State and Dalevon Campbell from Nevada.

Beamer explained how the acquisitions addressed areas of need in his team.

“I feel good,” Shane Beamer said. “Coming out of spring practice, there was some positions depth-wise that we weren’t where we wanted to be just from a scholarship numbers standpoint. Offensive line was one of them.

“Not saying we weren’t good on the offensive line, but to be able to practice and having a certain number of guys on scholarship, we weren’t there from a lineman standpoint. At receiver, we had some areas to address. as well. That was what we went into the portal. Those two positions were primary needs and primary portal targets for us.”

South Carolina was the worst rushing team in the Southeastern Conference in 2023, trailing in both yards per attempt and total rushing yards. The team registered 85 rushing yards per game and only 2.77 yards per rush.

After spring practice, Shane Beamer acknowledged that it was an aspect that he was seeking to correct this coming season.

“At the end of the day, we need to be able to run the ball more effectively than what we have,” Beamer said. “Not just last year, but since I’ve been the head coach.”

Shane Beamer also has to deal with the loss of influential quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Gamecocks coach was ranked No. 46 out of 68 coaches in the Power 4 in CBS Sports' coaches rankings going into next season, which will be cause for concern for South Carolina fans.