Coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian flashes her glam look in golden mini top & black jeans via latest IG photo dump

By Garima
Modified Sep 10, 2025 19:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is known for his great gameday attire on the sidelines and the credit for his outfits goes to his athlete-turned-wardrobe stylist wife, Loreal Sarkisian. She’s quite active on Instagram, regularly sharing her outfits.

The former track and field star posted some pictures from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, where she attended the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

In the IG post, she can be seen wearing a yellow/golden and black corset top with lace trim, paired with denim jacket and ribbed jeans. Her hair was worn straight, and she accessorized the look with silver jewellery.

She captioned the post:

“Familiar Territory ✨XOLO 🤍”
Steve and Loreal Sarkisian met at USC during his time as a football coach (2013-2015) and her role as an assistant track and field coach. While the exact timing of their meeting isn’t known, their paths crossed at USC, and they eventually married on June 29, 2020.

Loreal Sarkisian turns up in her brand’s clothing for Texas game

Loreal Sarkisian is the founder of her own fashion brand, Luciana, and has been developing pieces which she’s started unveiling on the sidelines.

During Texas’ Week 2 home game on Saturday, Loreal wore a custom two-piece set, a white denim corset top and a high-waisted white denim skirt. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a silver handbag and silver Texas-style boots.

She shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, writing:

“Saturday’s game day look was one for the books 🤍 This one was extra special because I finally stepped out in my own pieces that I’ve been working on. 👀✨ The fact that we’re at this stage of building my brand feels surreal, and trust me, we’re making sure every detail is flawless before it becomes available to you.
“In the meantime, stay tuned… because you never know who might pop up wearing one of my pieces next. 😉👗XOLO 🤍”
Given her passion for fashion, more such looks are sure to come in the next few days.

