Coach Steve Sarkisian & Texas athletes celebrate Juneteenth with fans, share moments via IG 

Steve Sarkisian is gearing up for his fifth season with the Texas Longhorns. After taking over the reins in 2021, he spent three seasons in the Big 12 before joining the SEC last year. The Longhorns finished with a 13-3 record during their debut SEC campaign while making it to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs.

On June 19, Steve Sarkisian and his team took a break from their training to celebrate Juneteenth Day. The program's Instagram account shared a post dedicated to their Juneteenth Day celebrations while tagging Sarkisian.

In the post, fans can see photos of players taking to the streets to celebrate with the Texas community. They met up with fans in Austin and posed for photos. In one snippet, Steve Sarkisian can be seen doing the 'Hook'em Horns' signal with his players.

Check out the photos shared by the Longhorns on Instagram below:

"Celebrating Juneteenth with the city of Austin!"

One of the biggest changes in the Longhorns' roster for this upcoming season is in the quarterback position. Quinn Ewers served as the QB1 for the past three years. With his departure in this year's NFL draft, it is now time for Arch Manning to step up and take up the starting quarterback responsibilities.

Manning showcased his capabilities last season when he started in two games when Ewers was out with an injury. In May, Sarkisian came forward to say it was now his time to shine and make a name for himself as a Longhorns legend:

"Arch is a great player, but I hope for everybody here that we don't get ahead of ourselves. Let's let this guy go play this year. Let's let him have fun in finally getting his opportunity as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. It's been a lifelong dream for this guy to do this."

CFB analyst shares his take on Steve Sarkisian's 2025 opener against Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns begin their 2025 campaign with a rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes. After losing to them in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, Sarkisian and his team will be looking to seek redemption and begin their journey with a victory.

On Wednesday, CFB analyst Mike Bratton shared his perspective on this showdown on the "That SEC Football" podcast. According to him, the Longhorns have a good chance to emerge victorious in this game:

"We can sit here and say, Texas got a new offensive line, 12 players just got drafted to the NFL. Well, Ohio State has some guys drafted too, Shane, including their quarterback and all their running backs and a lot of defense.

"So I'm not guaranteeing Texas goes up there and whoop their a**, but I'm guaranteeing it... We're going up there for the SEC. We're beating the defending champs and already Texas is favored to win it all," he added.

(from 38:21 mark onwards)

The last time the Longhorns won a national championship was back in 2005. Only time will tell if Steve Sarkisian can help them end this drought in Year 2 in the SEC.

