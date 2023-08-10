Colin Cowherd predicts LSU vs. Michigan in 2023 national championship game

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd has had quite the week. Never afraid of being controversial, the 'The Herd with Colin Herd' host made another highly debatable prediction.

While appearing on the "Always College Football" show, Cowherd made the debatable prediction that this season's title game would be the LSU Tigers versus the Michigan Wolverines.

“I have Michigan facing LSU in the championship.”

He expounded on his theory about why LSU would reach the title game and mostly gave credit to LSU coach Brian Kelly and quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

“I don’t think LSU is the best SEC team. I don’t think they’re the deepest,” said Cowherd. “But I love the coach, I love the quarterback, and I looked at their schedule, and I think LSU? It’s going to be a lot of people knocking each other off. I like LSU a lot.”

It is a highly controversial position to take considering the fact that two of the favorites for the national championship all hail from the SEC.

Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back championships, and Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide are always a big threat.

LSU improved dramatically under Kelly's leadership and unexpectedly won the SEC West title. His roster also has talented quarterback Jayden Daniels and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who is considered one of the best defensive players in college football.

In Michigan's case, coach Jim Harbaugh called the Wolverines' current roster the best that he's ever had.

They have two consecutive Big Ten championships under their belts. Harbaugh has a 25-3 record in the last two years, the next logical step is the national championship.

Colin Cowherd's prediction might just have merit.

Colin Cowherd's controversial streak

Colin Cowherd has had a nightmarish few weeks. During one of his shows, he had a graphic of 'quarterbacks who can't win Super Bowls', and he included Dwayne Haskins.

The only problem was that Haskins passed away last year in a motor accident. This gaffe landed Cowherd in hot water as it was considered an unacceptable mistake by such a highly-rated sports media personality.

Colin Cowherd was also criticized for his comments about former football prodigy Johnny Manziel's admission that he didn't watch any tape. This admission was made during Manziel's Netflix documentary, "UNTOLD: Johnny Football."

“Johnny Manziel’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, and Johnny Manziel himself confirmed it…He admits to watching no tape. None. And he’s almost proud of it, almost bragging about it, watched no tape.”

Colin Cowherd's controversial takes make him one of sports premier attractions, alongside the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless. Don't expect him to tone down anytime soon.